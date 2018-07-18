– The Sun News
Judo

AYG: Nigeria’s Judokas arrive Algeria 

— 18th July 2018

The Nigeria Judo federation contingent arrived in Algeria with eight Judokas to compete in the Africa Youth Games (AYG). The team has four males and four females who will fight for honours after being camped for weeks in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The team has Bose Folorunsho in the 44KG, Ogechi Udeze -52kg, Adija Azeez- 63kg and Grace Haruna -78kg while the male Judokas are Abdullani Ramon -55KG, Edwin Patrick -66KG, Samson Adekunle -81KG and Madu Daniel -100KG with Catherine E. Ekuta and Toyin Ojo as coaches while Abimbola Adesinya is the team secretary.

Prince Timothy Nsirim, President, Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) asked the Judokas to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and compete fairly to bring honours to their fatherland bearing in mind the task ahead.

In his word,”I want to congratulate you for the opportunity the federation and by extension the government of Nigeria has given you to represent its course at the AYG. As you compete in the games, represent well and run away from anything that can tarnish the image of our country and remember that your effort will put your name on the world map” Nsirim concluded.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Madu Daniel expressed his happiness for being part of the Team Nigeria Judo and promised a good outing in Algeria.

The Africa Youth Game serves as the qualifiers of the Youth Olympic Games coming up later this year in Argentina.

