Ayetoro: Royal rumble in Ondo community

There seems to be no end to the crisis rocking the theocratic community of Ayetoro in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State over the emergence of Micha Ajijo as the new traditional ruler of the town. At the last count, 30 persons were seriuosly injured in a recent intra-communal clash. Houses and other valuable belongings of the people of were equally destroyed by the irate protesters.

The crisis has been running for over two years. It, however, assumed a terrible dimension recently claiming as lives almost on daily basis. This is all in a bid to protest the perceived injustice allegedly perpetrated by the immediate past administration on the emergence of Ajijo as the monarch.

The recent clash allegedly perpetrated by thugs “imported” from Lagos State and Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area was worrisome as the victims were said to be innocent non-indigenes persons doing their businesses in the town.

Daily Sun gathered that a gang of armed men numbering 15 stormed the town and unleashed terror on the residents. Trouble started when one Isaac, who lives close to Ajijo’s house, was challenged by a member of the terror gang for playing music in his house. A source said:

“The thugs who came from Lagos and Igbokoda met Isaac and told him to stop the music because he was disturbing them. But Isaac told them that they have no right to stop him. Before we knew what was happening, it turned to a heated argument. The other thugs in a nearby house rushed out to attack Isaac and everybody in the neighbourhood, stabbing people with bottles, knives and cutlasses.”

Chairman of Ayetoro Youths Congress (AYC), Mr. Iretolu Ajinde, identified one Joseph as the leader of the gang allegedly invited to ferment trouble: “When the mobile police officers stationed there to maintain peace were making efforts to restore peace, one of the thugs snatched a police officer’s gun and shot at the people. It was after the situation went out of hand that we called the police in Igbokoda and Naval Base for help. Then, the armed mercenaries had run into a house for safety.”

Although he said the security team from Igbokoda restored peace and arrested the mercenaries alongside Ajijo, many individuals were severely brutalized and properties worth millions of naira were vandalized.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph. who confirmed the incident, hinted that two of the thugs were arrested immediately the matter was reported, adding that the suspects are already assisting the police in their investigations.

The people had earlier faulted the process that produced Ajijo, claiming it was against the tradition and culture of the town predominantly occupied by Christians. The community leaders insisted that Ajijo who they said resides outside the town cannot preside over the community.

Founded in 1947, Ayetoro in the southern part of the state had since its foundation been ruled by Christians as all its inhabitants are members of the Holy Apostle Church. Made up of Yoruba people of Ilaje extraction, Ayetoro is today in serious crisis as civilization has brought differences into its leadership, a situation which made it difficult for the people to have a spiritual cum traditional head for many years until Ajijio was appointed.

Trouble started when the stool of Ogeleyinbo, the traditional and spiritual head of the town became vacant in 2015. Different people began to show interest against the practice of selecting the traditional head through spiritual directive.

The community was founded by the Holy Apostle Church and the church has since been producing the traditional head of the community, being a theoretic community. Five persons had ruled the town at different times and they were all members the Holy Apostle Church, the only one in the town and it denominational.

The last occupant of the stool was said to have ordained his successor before he passed on. But the selfish interests of some leaders of the church reportedly led to crisis as a section of the church was against his preferred successor.

However, Ajijo was made the king against the wish of many inhabitants. This generated serious acrimony as they prevented him from entering the palace for months. Despite the controversies surrounding his appointment, it was gathered that Ajijo continued to lay claim to the stool and this often cause crisis in the town. He was alleged not to be a member of the church and also not living in the coastal town, as he allegedly lives in Lagos State with members of his family but only visits the town occassionally.

A community leader, Mr. Lawrence Lemamu, alleged that there was a high conspiracy by the, police and some politicians to pervert justice, threatening that any attempt to impose Ajijo on the town would spell doom. He kicked against the imposition of Ajijo, saying his emergence was in contradiction of the customs and tradition of the people.

According to him, their kings, since the community was established on January 12, 1947, had been chosen through spiritual rites in tandem with the dictates of the church, which also control all aspects of the community.

Also, Mr. Victor Akinluwa, alleged that Ajijo and the few elites were using government machinery to repress and victimize the people. They cited the continued closure of the only church in the community, Holy Apostles Church, for more than 14 months. Akinluwa, who is also the eldest son of the third king, late Oba Charles Akinluwa, recounted: “A questionable court injunction was obtained without trial to infringe on their freedom to religion.”

A pastor, Oluwaseun Ojagbohumi, who at different times led over 5,000 residents on a peaceful protest said residents will continue to protest the alleged injustice until justice is done: “They succeeded again in stopping us from worshipping in the open space here in

Ayetoro with the blatant lie that we are blocking the highway.”

Ojagbohunmi, who is also the grandson of the founder and first king of the community, Oba Peter Ojagbohunmi, noted that Ajijo and his supporters spurned the terms for settlement put forward earlier by the police: “We have been restraining ourselves from using the power of the majority on the side of the community from overrunning them.

“Ajijo and the so-called elites are less than four percent of the whole Ayetoro community, and they don’t stay here with us. But we know the truth will prevail, we are brothers; that is why we are tolerating them and praying that they have a change of heart for good.”

Secretary General of the Ajijio-led faction of the church, Mr. Dele Kudehinbu, said Ajijio was supported by a good number of people in the town: “The king (Ajijio) could not speak with anybody because there was no initial notice. He will want to receive a formal letter before he attends to anybody on any issue. Besides, he is not around now and I am not instructed to release his mobile number.”

However, Kudehinbu said his principal did not impose himself on the community, but he was chosen by some leaders of the town and his selection was approved by government:

“My boss, the traditional head of this town is a lover of peace and he is a lover of his people. He cannot impose himself on the community.

He was carefully chosen and his appointment was ratified by the state government. Could he have made himself king? No. So the people are just fighting for their selfish interest.”

A sibling of the embattled monarch, Mr. Moboluwaji Ajijo, said it was the community that attacked his brother and supporters during morning devotion in his house. He accused Ojagbohunmi, the head of the church and grandson of the founder of the community, Oba Peter Ojagbohunmi, as the person who incited the people against Ajijo, a former ambassador of Africa Development Bank (AfDB):

“Oluwambe who styled himself the Alakoso of Ayetoro led his supporters who came with dangerous weapons through the land and sea and attacked the palace with several worshipers wounding scores and property worth million of naira destroyed.

“The incident happened less than three days Kabiyesi came back from an oversea’s trip in preparation for the town’s annual Founders’ Day Anniversary, which usually takes place in January every year. The whereabouts of the king is unknown now.”

He added that the attack was with the intention “of driving the king, his immediate family, chiefs and supporters out of the town, and by so doing taking over the total control of the religious town while the mobile detachment posted to the town were looking helplessly.”

Ajijio noted that Oluwambe and his band of prophets thwarted all efforts by the state government to restore peace to the community. He revealed that the Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, waded into the crisis but his efforts are yet to yield any good result.

He alleged that the leaders of the church are interested in a particular candidate, hence their action against the will of the government and the people who are solidly behind Ajijo: “This is a man who has brought unprecedented development to the town within the short time he ascended the throne.”