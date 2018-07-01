Ayade has killed original vision of C’River – Ekpo

Says the people need to recover their mandate from him in 2019

Judex Okoro, Calabar

A frontline chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under Governor Donald Duke administration in Cross River State, Eyo Ekpo, has taken a swipe at the Prof Ben Ayade administration, saying that the governor has failed to deliver on the mandate given to him by the people three years ago.

According to Ekpo, Ayade has killed the original vision put in place in 1999 upon which the state is standing, saying, therefore, that “it’s high time we recovered our mandate, which we gave to Governor Ayade in 2015 by 2019 and then restore the fabric of good governance in the state.” The former attorney general, who was also the first chairman of the Carnival Commission with many years experience in public service, said the Ayade administration has failed to make Cross River a tourism destination of Nigeria, adding that what the state needs now is “a governor that has our best interest at heart; that wakes up in the morning and thinks of how best he can develop the state.”

Zoning seems to be the singsong in Cross River State. Recently, the Northern Elders Forum from the Northern Senatorial District have insisted on keeping to the spirit of rotation which made it possible for Governor Ben Ayade from the same zone to emerge. Even some southern elders are also advocating maintaining the status quo. Do you subscribe to that as we prepare for 2019?

That’s not what they said, I heard that they said they deserve to have a second term, they did not say the governor deserves to have a second term. They said the North should get their eight years. Not a second term, but their eight years. Technically, it could be that I am from the North and they bring me to do four years, so they get their eight years. So, my answer to that is rhetorical. First, which of us is from Cross River? Can you mention which particular problem of the state that is zoned to the South, Central and the North? Do we agree that we have a problem today that is zoned to any part of the state? So, why are we zoning? Have we not gone beyond this level of prehistoric thinking? At this crucial moment, we need to think very clearly and ask ourselves what we really want in this state. This is the kind of divisive thinking that has created problem for us; we just need a good governor that nobody cares who he is or where he comes from; a governor that has our best interest at heart; that wakes up in the morning and thinks of how best he can develop the state. Besides, Donald Duke contested the election and the entire North was against him. How many votes did they give him, do you remember? Less than 8, 000 votes from the entire North made up of five local government areas. He came to Calabar took office and started work on the Ranch, Bebi Airstrip and other roads in Mbube and Ogoja all in the North. He did what a governor does by spreading an umbrella for all his people across the state rather than behaving like a typical Nigerian politician who would say to hell with them after all they are only five local government areas we can do without them.