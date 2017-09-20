Ayade donates N10m to slain student’s family

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Cross River State Government has donated N10 million for the burial and upkeep of siblings of late Joy Odama, a native of the state who was allegedly murdered by one Alhaji Adamu, in Abuja, recently.

Governor Ben Ayade, who disclosed the donation to newsmen, in Wednesday, urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to effect the arrest of the culprit.

Odama’s murder, which occurred on December 18, 2016, came to public glare in June, 2017, when a non-governmental organisation raised the alarm of possible cover up of the incident by the Police.

Representative of the governor and Director General, Due Process and Price Intelligence Bureau, Cross River state, Adolphus Eba, said the remains of Miss Odama would be buried September 26.

He maintained that the Cross River State Government values every life of its citizens and would go to any length to protect them.