The Sun News
Latest
30th November 2017 - Ayade budgets N1.3tr for 2018
30th November 2017 - Ondo govt. stops payment of WAEC, NECO fees
30th November 2017 - Osun agog ahead of Osinbajo’s arrival
30th November 2017 - Muslim group seeks pardon for 54 soldiers
30th November 2017 - Dogara pleads with Buhari to lead the fight against slavery
30th November 2017 - Oyo NUT protests, opposes payment of pry school teachers by LGs
30th November 2017 - Lesson Fed. Perm. Sec. learnt: You don’t address your boss in derogatory language
30th November 2017 - NASFAT lauds Ambode on ‘high level’ of religious tolerance
30th November 2017 - Jonathan, Ben Bruce applaud Wizkid over best win at MOBO Awards
30th November 2017 - 54 babies born HIV positive in Nasarawa-official
Home / National / Ayade budgets N1.3tr for 2018

Ayade budgets N1.3tr for 2018

— 30th November 2017

...N1tr higher than that of 2017

From: Judex Okoro,   Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has presented a budget estimate of N1.3 trillion for the 2018 fiscal year.

The 2018 budget estimate is far higher than the 2017 budget of N301 billion.

Our of the total sum, 70 per cent of the budget is for capital expenditure, while 30 is for re-current expenditure.

Presenting the budget before the House of Assembly, on Thursday, in Calabar, Governor Ayade said it was designed to add value to the socio-economic development and well being of all Cross River people.

He said the budget, tagged the budget `Budget of Kinetic Crystalisation’, is meant to crystalise what the state had achieved in the past two years of his administration.

The governor said that the priority of the budget was to develop the state deep sea port and the super highway which are his two signature projects.

He also explained that the size of them budget was big because the state is creating room to warehouse the expected investors’ funds now that actual construction work has started at Super highway and deep sea port.

His words, “The sum of N126 billion has been budgeted for the ministry of infrastructure. This is to help us develop critical asset in the state.

“N7 billion has been budgeted for the state job centre with a view to help us train our unemployed youths with marketable job skills.

“Also, we have budgeted the sum of N2 billion for our school feeding programme just as N52b has been budgeted for Social Welfare especially to take care of the aged.

“My administration is human friendly and my desire is to ensure that every family have what to eat before going to bed’’, he said.

The governor further said that the garment factory, which currently has 1,000 workers, would increase to 3,000 in 2018 as part of his drive to engage the unemployed in the state.

Speaking on the budget, Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. John Gaul-Lebo, commended the governor for commencing work on the deep sea port and the super highway.

Gaul-Lebo said that the two projects when completed, would attract more investors to the state, thus improving its revenue profile.

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ayade budgets N1.3tr for 2018

— 30th November 2017

…N1tr higher than that of 2017 From: Judex Okoro,   Calabar Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has presented a budget estimate of N1.3 trillion for the 2018 fiscal year. The 2018 budget estimate is far higher than the 2017 budget of N301 billion. Our of the total sum, 70 per cent of the budget…

  • Ondo govt. stops payment of WAEC, NECO fees

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, AKure The Ondo State Government has said that it would no longer be responsible for the payment of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) fees of public secondary school students in the state. The state government said it has become the responsibility of parents of final year secondary school students to pay…

  • Osun agog ahead of Osinbajo’s arrival

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Thousands of Osun residents, scores of traditional rulers and government officials have flooded the Freedom Park, Osogbo, the Osun State capital, awaiting the arrival of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Traditional dancers have taken to the stage to entertain guests, while several praise singers are at their best singing praises of…

  • Muslim group seeks pardon for 54 soldiers

    — 30th November 2017

    The Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, has appealed to President Muhamnadu Buhari to pardon the 54 soldiers imprisoned for refusing to fight Boko Haram insurgents with poor weapons. Akintola made the appeal in his Eld-el-Maulud message to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The Federal Government has declared Dec. 1 as…

  • Dogara pleads with Buhari to lead the fight against slavery

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the fight against modern day slavery. Dogara who resumed, on Thursday, after his participation in a conference  convened by the president of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies, Laura Bodrini on “Women Empowerment and the Fight against Trafficking…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share