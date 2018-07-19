Following the commitment of his future to the English Premier League outfit, Taiwo Awoniyi hopes to, ‘one day’, feature in Liverpool’s senior setup.

The 20-year-old who had two years left on his previous contract was handed an extension on Tuesday – after an impressive 2017-18 campaign away in Belgium with Royal Excel Mouscron.

He will, again, be going out on loan having yet to secure a UK work permit. That has, however, not stopped the dreams of the youngster who was snapped from Imperial Soccer Academy in 2015.

READ ALSO Falconets off to Austria

“When I was told about the contract I was so eager to get it done, to move onto the next stage, going out on loan or being a Liverpool player,” Awoniyi told club website.

“My ambition is to work hard wherever I find myself and hopefully be a better player.

“Last season was the best season for me so far. It was a bit tough for me to be there alone but I just had to keep on working hard and try as much as possible for the best and work for the success of the team. They stayed in the league. It was a great year for me.

“Going from Germany [FSV Frankfurt] to Holland [NEC Nijmegen] and to Belgium [Royal Excel Mouscron] was a big career move for me as a player. My thanks to Liverpool for that. It helped me a lot to develop more as a player.

“I’m a Liverpool player for more years and the plan is to keep on working hard and hopefully get back here one day.”