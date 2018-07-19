– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - Awoniyi hopes to break into Liverpool XI
19th July 2018 - Falconets off to Austria
19th July 2018 - CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba pips WAC, goes top 
19th July 2018 - 2019: Igbo in Lagos urged to obtain PVCs
19th July 2018 - AJ: I’ll be gold again
19th July 2018 - Ugwuanyi inaugurates reconstructed historic Enugu Miliken Hill Road
19th July 2018 - Real Madrid unveils £35m Odriozola
19th July 2018 - IPOB urges Biafrans, Middle Belt southerners to boycott 2019 election
19th July 2018 - Liverpool completes £67m Alisson deal 
19th July 2018 - Adamu Ciroma (1934 – 2018)
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Awoniyi hopes to break into Liverpool XI
Awoniyi

Awoniyi hopes to break into Liverpool XI

— 19th July 2018

Following the commitment of his future to the English Premier League outfit, Taiwo Awoniyi hopes to, ‘one day’, feature in Liverpool’s senior setup.

The 20-year-old who had two years left on his previous contract was handed an extension on Tuesday – after an impressive 2017-18 campaign away in Belgium with Royal Excel Mouscron.

He will, again, be going out on loan having yet to secure a UK work permit. That has, however, not stopped the dreams of the youngster who was snapped from Imperial Soccer Academy in 2015.

READ ALSO Falconets off to Austria

“When I was told about the contract I was so eager to get it done, to move onto the next stage, going out on loan or being a Liverpool player,” Awoniyi told club website.

“My ambition is to work hard wherever I find myself and hopefully be a better player.

“Last season was the best season for me so far. It was a bit tough for me to be there alone but I just had to keep on working hard and try as much as possible for the best and work for the success of the team. They stayed in the league. It was a great year for me.

“Going from Germany [FSV Frankfurt] to Holland [NEC Nijmegen] and to Belgium [Royal Excel Mouscron] was a big career move for me as a player. My thanks to Liverpool for that. It helped me a lot to develop more as a player.

“I’m a Liverpool player for more years and the plan is to keep on working hard and hopefully get back here one day.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MILIKEN HILL ROAD - UGWUANYI

Ugwuanyi inaugurates reconstructed historic Enugu Miliken Hill Road

— 19th July 2018

There was jubilation in Enugu as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi formally inaugurated the historic and undulating Miliken Hill Road, Ngwo, reconstructed and modernised with street lights by his administration, for the first time since it was constructed in 1909 during the colonial era. READ ALSO: Ugwuanyi flags off work on 4 more rural roads The all-important…

  • IPOB - BOYCOTT 2019 ELECTION

    IPOB urges Biafrans, Middle Belt southerners to boycott 2019 election

    — 19th July 2018

    “We, IPOB members, are asking for boycott of all Nigerian elections in 2019 in Biafraland, Middle Belt and the rest of Southern Nigeria, as the only way to save lives…” The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Biafrans, Middle Belt and all Southerners to boycott the 2019 election, stressing that one million groups and…

  • TRICKSTER

    I’ll expose Okorocha – Umeh

    — 19th July 2018

    “I regret supporting him to become a governor of Imo State, against all odds. I didn’t know he is a trickster and a ‘419’’ who found his way into office through fraud and deception,” Umeh said. Fred Itua, Abuja Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a senator representing Anambra Central,…

  • FAILED

    Nasarawa govt. failed to justify N309bn allocation in 6 years – PDP

    — 19th July 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia Nasarawa State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the government of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has failed to justify over N309 billion his administration collected in six years. READ ALSO: Workers’ Day: I’m not owing salaries – Al-Makura PDP Chairman in the state, Francis Orogo, made the claim, yesterday,…

  • CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS

    Hoodlums destroy, burn Melaye’s constituency projects

    — 19th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Hoodlums, in the early hours of Tuesday, destroyed and set ablaze some constituency projects embarked upon by Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District of the state. The four destroyed constituency projects, which were part of the projects slated to be commissioned yesterday by the senator include four blocks of classrooms…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share