Every space at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square venue of the grand finale of the gubernatorial campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is already filled to capacity, as party faithful had a herculean task passing through security checks to take their seats.

Many APC stalwarts are also on ground to witness the occasion which is expected to have in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party.

One of the early arrivals is a former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the APC, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.