– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - Awesome Brands Magazine’s awards holds August 31
10th August 2018 - 100 golfers set for NHF Charity tourney
10th August 2018 - Ukiwe tasks Igbo living in Lagos on unity
10th August 2018 - Why you can’t succeed as an island
10th August 2018 - Oyo 2019: Moneybags’ll lose deposits –Adelabu
10th August 2018 - LAUTECH: Warning strike may snowball to full blown if… –ASUU
10th August 2018 - Akwa Ibom denies renaming Godswill Akpabio Stadium
10th August 2018 - Delta 2019: Arewa community adopts Okowa
10th August 2018 - Taekwondo: S/Korea Ambassador Cup holds October
10th August 2018 - Edo: APC lawmakers deny defection rumour
Home / National / Awesome Brands Magazine’s awards holds August 31

Awesome Brands Magazine’s awards holds August 31

— 10th August 2018

Organisers of Star Brand Awards (STABA), Awesome Brands Magazine, have disclosed that the award will hold on August 31, at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

Publisher of Awesome Brands Magazine, George Nwachukwu, said the awards was conceptualised to honour brand excellence among the best of brands in Nigeria and across the world.

He said the award is for deserving brands that have shown best practices in branding and met the stringent selection criteria.

Nwachukwu further said the award would provide a platform for reinforcing the growing need for innovation and quality brands leadership and sensitise all stakeholders to embrace best practice in innovation.

He said the conference will also feature debates and discussions on how to build a sustainable quality culture in Africa, trends and challenges of quality improvement in the 21st century, news skills for quality professionals in Africa and repositioning quality profession in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, some youths under the aegis of Lagos Youth Organising Office (YOO) are holding a music concert designed to encourage and mobilise active youth participation in the Nigerian politics as the country prepares for the 2019 election.

Secretary for the Lagos Youth Organising Office, Mr. Idris Aregbe, said the event slated for August 11 and 12, 2018 is also geared at celebrating the 2018 International Youth Day.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Awesome Brands Magazine’s awards holds August 31

— 10th August 2018

Organisers of Star Brand Awards (STABA), Awesome Brands Magazine, have disclosed that the award will hold on August 31, at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos. Publisher of Awesome Brands Magazine, George Nwachukwu, said the awards was conceptualised to honour brand excellence among the best of brands in Nigeria and across the world. He…

  • Nigeria Heart Foundation

    100 golfers set for NHF Charity tourney

    — 10th August 2018

    Bunmi Ogunyale About 100 professional and amateur golfers will battle for honours in this year’s edition of the Nigerian Heart Foundation Charity Golf tournament. The tourney, according to the organizers, is slated for Saturday, September 1 at the Port Harcourt golf course in River State. The Executive Director, Nigeria Heart Foundation , Dr. Kingsley Akinroye said the…

  • UKIWE

    Ukiwe tasks Igbo living in Lagos on unity

    — 10th August 2018

    Peter Anosike A former military governor of Niger and Lagos states, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd), has enjoined Igbo living in Lagos to live in unity. Speaking when he visited the ultra modern Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter secretariat in Surulere Area of Lagos, he said without unity, Igbo cannot achieve much. He said God has…

  • OYO

    Oyo 2019: Moneybags’ll lose deposits –Adelabu

    — 10th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bayo Adelabu, has said personality, pedigree and the track records of each of those that seek to become governor of Oyo State would determine the winner of the 2019 governorship poll in the state, and not moneybags. He made the disclosure in…

  • LAUTECH

    LAUTECH: Warning strike may snowball to full blown if… –ASUU

    — 10th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ibadan zone, has warned that the two-week warning strike embarked on by lecturers in Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) on Wednesday may become full blown. Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Dr. Ade Adejumo, who gave the warning yesterday, said if the Oyo and Osun…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share