Awesome Brands Magazine’s awards holds August 31

Organisers of Star Brand Awards (STABA), Awesome Brands Magazine, have disclosed that the award will hold on August 31, at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

Publisher of Awesome Brands Magazine, George Nwachukwu, said the awards was conceptualised to honour brand excellence among the best of brands in Nigeria and across the world.

He said the award is for deserving brands that have shown best practices in branding and met the stringent selection criteria.

Nwachukwu further said the award would provide a platform for reinforcing the growing need for innovation and quality brands leadership and sensitise all stakeholders to embrace best practice in innovation.

He said the conference will also feature debates and discussions on how to build a sustainable quality culture in Africa, trends and challenges of quality improvement in the 21st century, news skills for quality professionals in Africa and repositioning quality profession in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, some youths under the aegis of Lagos Youth Organising Office (YOO) are holding a music concert designed to encourage and mobilise active youth participation in the Nigerian politics as the country prepares for the 2019 election.

Secretary for the Lagos Youth Organising Office, Mr. Idris Aregbe, said the event slated for August 11 and 12, 2018 is also geared at celebrating the 2018 International Youth Day.