– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - AWCON 2019: Falcons’ coach to submit programme
29th August 2018 - Ikeme to arrive Lagos Oct. 4
29th August 2018 - The future of China/Africa relations
29th August 2018 - BATTLE OF VICTORIA Eagles to hit Seychelles in batches
29th August 2018 - Perspectives on polygamy in Nigeria
29th August 2018 - Taking tourism to the next level in Lagos
29th August 2018 - A vote for Bafarawa
29th August 2018 - Ex-beauty queens show love to inmates of Abuja IDP camp
29th August 2018 - Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring
29th August 2018 - ABANDONED: 13 years after, Abuja multi-level car park remains neglected
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / AWCON 2019: Falcons’ coach to submit programme

AWCON 2019: Falcons’ coach to submit programme

— 29th August 2018

The Nigeria Football Federation has ordered Super Falcons’ Coach, Mr. Thomas Dennerby to submit a comprehensive training programme ahead of the women African Cup of Nations ( AWCON ) slated to hold later this year.

The NFF Executive Committee stated this after an emergency meeting in Abuja yesterday.

READ ALSO Ikeme to arrive Lagos Oct. 4

The committee insisted that no stone must be left unturned to ensure Nigeria successfully defends the title and qualifies for the 2019 FIFA women’s World Cup finals which would be staged in France.

Nigeria won the last edition held in Cameroon.

The 11th edition was scheduled between 17th November and 1st December 2018.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OLAYINKA

Ekiti people need quality representation at NASS – Olayinka, Reps aspirant

— 29th August 2018

“…It’s not about Yemi Olayinka really. It’s about the people saying they want quality people to represent them.” Wole Balogun, Ekiti A real estate practitioner and cleric, Pastor Yemi Olayinka, was an aide to former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni. A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has been involved in…

  • NO BUSINESS

    PDP governors have no business joining APC – Njeze, Reps aspirant

    — 29th August 2018

    “In a state where there is no strong opposition, the incumbent government has no business thinking of joining the opposition in the state.” Samuel Bello, Abuja Ejike Njeze is an ICT expert from Enugu State who wants to vie for a seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress…

  • Nigerians extremely POOR, says British PM

    Nigerians extremely poor, says British PM

    — 29th August 2018

    “87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day, making it home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world.” • US alleges impunity Chinelo Obogo and John Adams, Minna Two of the world’s frontline nations, America and the United Kingdom have raised the alarm over the economic and political…

  • PRIMARIES

    2019: Buhari, Akpabio, Uduaghan, APC leaders meet over primaries, others

    — 29th August 2018

    Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was convened to deliberate on new dates for the party primaries and to decide whether to adopt direct or indirect primary Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Ahead of tomorrow’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met yesterday, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding. Although, the…

  • SENATORIAL AMBITION

    Ojukwu’s widow declares Senatorial ambition

    — 29th August 2018

    “I wish to represent our senatorial district at the red chamber. Why is it important? It is important because our people need to be represented appropriately.” • As Ohakim, Maduka, others show support From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain and widow of late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, yesterday…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share