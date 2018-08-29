AWCON 2019: Falcons’ coach to submit programme

The Nigeria Football Federation has ordered Super Falcons’ Coach, Mr. Thomas Dennerby to submit a comprehensive training programme ahead of the women African Cup of Nations ( AWCON ) slated to hold later this year.

The NFF Executive Committee stated this after an emergency meeting in Abuja yesterday.

The committee insisted that no stone must be left unturned to ensure Nigeria successfully defends the title and qualifies for the 2019 FIFA women’s World Cup finals which would be staged in France.

Nigeria won the last edition held in Cameroon.

The 11th edition was scheduled between 17th November and 1st December 2018.