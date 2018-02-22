Avocado wonder

Peace Ahuchama

The avocado, also known as alligator pear or butter fruit provides a substantial amount of healthy monounsaturated fatty acids (M. U. F.A). It is a naturally nutrient dense food and contains nearly 20 vitamins and minerals.

Avocado is a stone fruit with creamy texture that grow in warm climates, which has numerous health benefits, including improving digestion, decreasing risk of depression and protection against cancer.

The fruit has 64 calories, almost 6 grams of fat, 3.4 grams of carbohydrate less than a gram of sugar and almost three grams of fibre.

Avocado is a great source of vitamin CK and B6 as well as riboflavin, niacin folate, pantothenic aid magnesium and potassium. It also provides lutcin beta carotene and omega 3 fatty-acid and other healthy benefits for the body. Other benefits are:

Good for a healthy heart: Avocado contains 25 milligram pear ounce of a natural plants sterol called beta-sitosterol. Regular consumption of beta-sitasterol and other plant, sitosterol has been seen to help maintain a healthy cholesterol level.

Anti-microbial action: Avocado contains substances that have anti-microbial activity, particularly against Escherichia coli, a leading cause of food poisoning.

Lower risk of depression: Foods containing high level of folate may help to decrease the risk of depression, because folate helps prevent build -up of homocysteine, a substance that can impair circulation and delivery of nutrients to the brain. Excess homocystein can also interfere with the production of serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, which regulate mood, sleep and appetite.

Improved digestion: Despite its creamy texture, an avocado is actually high in fibre with approximately 6-7 grams per half fruit. Eating foods with natural fiber can help prevent constipation, maintain a healthy digestive tract, and lower the risk of colon cancer.

Natural detoxification: Adequate fibre promotes regular bowel movement, which is crucial for the daily excretion of toxins through the bill and stool.

Osteoporosis prevention: Vitamin K is essential for the bone health. Half of an avocado provides appropriately 25 per cent of the daily recommended intake of vitamin K. These nutrients are often overlooked but are essential for bone health. Vitamin K is often overshadowed by calcium and Vitamin D. When thinking of nutrients important for maintaining healthy bones, however, eating a diet with adequate Vitamin K can support bone health by increasing calcium absorption and reducing urinary excretion of calcium.

For healthy pregnancy: Folate is also known as folic acid, which is extremely important for a healthy pregnancy. Its adequate intake reduces the risk of miscarriage.

Protection from chronic disease: According to the department of internal medicine and nutritional science programme of the University of Kentucky, high fibre intakes significantly lower risk of developing coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, obesity and certain gastrointestinal disease.