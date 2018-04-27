The Sun News
Avicci's family sparks suicide rumours
Avicii suicide

Avicci’s family sparks suicide rumours

— 27th April 2018

Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

Swedish musician and DJ, Tim Bergling popularly known as Avicii was found dead last week in Muscat, Oman, on the April 27, 2018. Oman police said there was no suspicion on any foul play on the scene, there is no known autopsy yet.

The family released a statement saying ‘he could not go on any longer’ and ‘he wanted to find peace’ in the second statement they released, the family described him as fragile and an ‘over-achieving’ perfectionist.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life, to be happy and be able to do what he loved most: music.”

“Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.”

Earlier this week, Bergling’s family appreciated his fans for their support and thoughts after his death when accolades was given to them.

Fans gathered on Saturday in Stockholm to remember him. After a minute’s silence, his most popular tracks were played and fans danced and sang.

Bergling retired from live performances in 2016, after years of intense touring that aggravated his alcoholism, though he continued his studio work. He had suffered from acute pancreatitis, which was partially blamed on his drinking.

After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he cancelled a series of shows in an attempt to recover.

