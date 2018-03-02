The Sun News
Latest
2nd March 2018 - Aviation: Nigeria retains US, FAA Category One Status
2nd March 2018 - When block making turns goldmine
2nd March 2018 - Infrastructural deficit raising cost of accommodation –Ubosi
2nd March 2018 - AWMN seeks collaboration with Visionscape to clean Lagos
2nd March 2018 - FMBN issued 2,724 mortgages from 2015, says Fashola
2nd March 2018 - Tax evaders risk 5-year jail term from March 31 –FG
2nd March 2018 - Arbitrary billing: Group disconnection of consumers, abuse of process, says CPC
2nd March 2018 - Enelamah warns board members against interference in agencies’ activities
2nd March 2018 - Fuel crisis: OPS wants FG to hands off fuel pricing
2nd March 2018 - Why Nigeria’s attractive haven for investors –Buhari
Home / Business / Aviation: Nigeria retains US, FAA Category One Status

Aviation: Nigeria retains US, FAA Category One Status

— 2nd March 2018

Louis Ibah

Nigeria has scaled through a recent re-certification audit conducted on its aviation facilities by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A team of auditors from the FAA had visited Nigeria for the audit of the safety status of the country’s civil aviation industry in November 2017. The audit was for the Category One (Cat 1) certification that enables direct flight connections between the US and other countries.

Daily Sun learnt that the FAA Administrator, Mr. Dan Elwell, had conveyed the message of the country scaling the audit exercise to the Director General/CEO of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Muhtar Usman. It was also learnt that a fresh certification from the FAA on the new status would be issued the country before the end of March 2018.

The –re-certification status will enable Nigerian registered carriers to continue to fly directly to the United States of America. There are eight critical elements required to be fulfilled before a country can scale the  FAA audit.

The eight critical elements are: legislation, regulations, organisations, technical staff, technical guidance tools, licensing, continuous surveillance and resolution of safety concerns. While in Nigeria, the FAA had carried out intensive internal aviation safety assessment of the sector and there were fears that Nigeria may not retain the status it earned in September 2010.

Nigeria it was gathered retained the status after NCAA, and other major agencies in the sector closed all the identified “open items” when the FAA team visited Nigeria in August, 2017 to lodge complaints of some lapses in its regulatory oversight function.

The FAA team had returned to Nigeria on November 30, 2017 to verify if the country had closed all the identified open items. An email specifically signed and sent by the FAA Administrator, Mr. Dan Elwell to the NCAA CEO said that, “Nigeria had continued to meet the safety oversight requirements under the international aviation standards.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Aviation: Nigeria retains US, FAA Category One Status

— 2nd March 2018

Louis Ibah Nigeria has scaled through a recent re-certification audit conducted on its aviation facilities by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A team of auditors from the FAA had visited Nigeria for the audit of the safety status of the country’s civil aviation industry in November 2017. The audit was for the Category…

  • When block making turns goldmine

    — 2nd March 2018

    Maduka Nweke; [email protected]   08034207864, 08118879331 Block molding is a trade a lot of people have often neglected over the years. Those who engage in block molding are seen as doing dirty business. This is so because the technological know how for mechanical methods has not become popular with Nigerians as many still rely on the traditional…

  • Infrastructural deficit raising cost of accommodation –Ubosi

    — 2nd March 2018

    Maduka Nweke Chudi Ubosi is an Estate Surveyor and Valuer and a Principal Partner in Ubosi Eleh & Co. Ubosi, who studied Estate Management at University of Lagos in 1985 and a Master of Science Degree in Construction Management also at the University of Lagos in 1988 is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of…

  • AWMN seeks collaboration with Visionscape to clean Lagos

    — 2nd March 2018

    Maduka Nweke The Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, (AWMN), has called on the Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, to create a collaborative arrangement to make the Private Sector Participant (PSP) and the Visionscape Company work together to clean up Lagos. The Association at a press briefing last week, in Lagos reiterated that…

  • FMBN issued 2,724 mortgages from 2015, says Fashola

    — 2nd March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government yesterday said the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMBN) has issued 2,724 morgages since 2015 to assist Nigerians own houses across the country worth 20.237 billion. The Federal Government, through the Minister of Power, works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this in Abuja, while Inaugurating the Boards of Federal Housing Authority…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share