Home / Business / Aviation contributes $8.2m to GDP, supports 650,800 jobs –FG

Aviation contributes $8.2m to GDP, supports 650,800 jobs –FG

— 2nd October 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunoma, has revealed that the nation’s aviation industry contributes $8.2 million to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually and also buoys about 650,800 jobs.
Dunoma stated this in Abuja at a seminar organised by Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association (ATACA).
The FAAN boss who was represented at the event by the Director of Commercial, Sadiku Rafindadi, said the aviation sector holds the key to unlock the potential of Nigeria’s socio-economic development.
He noted that Nigerian Airlines transported over 15.2 million passengers and 195,230 metric tonnes of air cargo in 2016, connecting several world’s cities in the process.
“By providing these services, the aviation industry plays an important role in enabling economic growth and providing various economic and social benefits.
The economic footprint of the aviation industry to the growth and development of our nation is critical, measured by its contribution of $8.2 million to GDP annually, and supports more than 650,800 jobs, including tourism-related employment and the tax revenues generated by the sector and its supply chain.
“However, the economic value created by the industry goes beyond the value captured by these measures,” he said.
Dunoma further hinted that for the country to attract investment in the aviation industry, the government must provide enabling environment and work closely with industry players.
“To attract investments in the aviation sector, government should curb the high taxes, which stifle air transport growth and the development of modern and friendly airports in the country, addressing issues related to policy, civil aviation regulations, aeronautical charge regime, establishment of national carrier, establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, development of agro-allied cargo infrastructure, and the template for airport concessions.
“Government needs to rectify aviation policies so as to guarantee reliability and trust to contractual agreements on airport concessions and leases in order to attract the right investment and funding,” he stated.

