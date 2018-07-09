Aviation agencies must show accountability with airlines’ taxes – Mbanuzuo, Dana Airline boss

National carrier project

To be honest with you, I am not worried about the idea of a national carrier coming in to challenge the local airlines. We don’t mind if another airline is coming; after all, more private airlines are coming. But I am perplexed because we don’t understand so many things about it. For the national carrier, we were told that it would be privately driven and that it will start flying in December 2018. But on the average, all

the airlines flying currently in Nigeria took about 18 months to prepare their entry. But we are now hearing that if everything is done properly it can take the national carrier 90 days to get an AOC (Air Operating Certificate) to operate in Nigeria. But what we are asking is, “who is behind the national airline?” We are hearing Qatar Airline. If that is the case, the next question to ask is, “is Qatar coming to lose money or are they coming to make money?” Now, will there be any special benefits that Qatar Airline will get that other operating airlines will not get? Those are the questions we will like to get answers to. Because it matters a lot for the airlines if a level playing field is created for the local airlines by the coming of the national carrier.

There are certain things we lack now in the industry whereby if the national carrier comes, they will lobby to get those things in place or removed for them. But it shouldn’t be removed for them alone; the local airlines should also benefit from such things. If that is the case, we are happy with the idea of a national carrier.

VAT removal

There are actually two major (monetary) items that local airlines are demanding that the Federal Government should remove to boost the growth of the local airline industry – the Value Added Tax (VAT) and the Ticket Sales Charge (TSC). There are no doubts other issues are plaguing domestic airlines, but these two appear to be of major concern to operators.

Let me start with the 5 percent TSC paid to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Historically, the TSC came about because of the need to have some form of financial autonomy for NCAA as regulator. There was this fear about the man that pays the piper dictating the tune to him. So it became imperative that NCAA had to find an alternative source of funding outside the government to enjoy its independence. That was how it was agreed that NCAA had to take 5 per cent out of the money paid by passengers on every ticket sold by an airline. So it was a case of the Nigerian regulator finding a means of being self-financed, which is the standard practice worldwide. In those days when this policy came into existence, the airlines were very few and the passengers were also very few. But then, the 5 per cent TSC was also to be shared with other government parastatals like the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and recently, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB). And so NCAA was made as the warehousing agent for that 5 per cent that other agencies also drew from.