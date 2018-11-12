We are living witnesses to various crises in the country, especially triggered by ethno-religious conflicts and socio-political sentiments which could have been prevented through Crisis Communication strategies.

At a recent training workshop organized by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, it was discovered that there is no way one can talk about crisis communication without discussing crisis management. They are intertwined towards achieving positive results in managing crises.

Crisis Communication is a subspecialty of the public relations profession that is designed to protect and defend an individual, company, organisation or community facing a public challenge to its reputation.

According to a communication scholar, Timothy Coombs, a crisis is the perception of an unpredictable event that threatens important expectancies of stakeholders and can seriously impact an organisation’s performance and generate a negative outcome. Therefore, crisis communication is the collection, processing, and dissemination of information that is required to address crisis situations.

Meanwhile, Crisis Management is the application of strategies designed to help an organisation to deal with a sudden and significant negative event. A crisis can occur as a result of an unpredictable event or as an unforeseeable consequence of some event what had been considered a potential risk.

Through adequate public relations strategies, each crisis can be adequately managed. As is widely known PR is a management function anticipates, analyzes and interprets public opinion, attitudes, and issues which might impact on the goodwill and operations of an organization. It also establishes and maintains mutually beneficial relationships between an organisation and public on whom its success or failure depends.

Some naturally-induced disasters like the Tsunami flood that ravaged homes and properties in Indonesia and Hurricane Katrina in the United States of America were tackled and managed by both crisis managers and communicators.