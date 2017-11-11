The Sun News
Latest
11th November 2017 - Avengers’ Threat: Exodus in Delta coastal communities as military deploys hardware
11th November 2017 - CAN tasks Buhari on Sukuk, OIC, herdsmen/farmers clash
11th November 2017 - Irene 08069744073
11th November 2017 - Global award: Rivers PDP, APC reps’ caucus commends Wike
11th November 2017 - To succeed as fashion designer, don’t give up – Condeh
11th November 2017 - Being a Dad : Simple steps that curb sibling rivalry
11th November 2017 - I still hope to be oil MAGNATE like dad someday – Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy
11th November 2017 - Being a MOM : Ways to prevent eating disorders in children
11th November 2017 - Don’t mistake pity for love
11th November 2017 - Patrick Oguejiofor: The Nigerian writer is overburdened
Home / Cover / National / Avengers’ Threat: Exodus in Delta coastal communities as military deploys hardware

Avengers’ Threat: Exodus in Delta coastal communities as military deploys hardware

— 11th November 2017

By BEN Dunno, Warri

After months of calm and normalcy, tension has returned to Niger Delta communities with residents gripped by palpable fear of impending resumption of hostilities between militants and the Nigerian armed forces.

The people’s anxiety stems from the recent declaration by the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) of its decision to opt out of a year-long ceasefire agreement brokered by Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) in Abuja on November 1, 2016.

The Avengers’ declaration on November 3, coincided with the annual inspection tour of naval formations across the Niger Delta region by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, who likewise responded in strongly-worded statements of the readiness of the military to tackle the threat.

Less than 24 hours after the naval chief’s visit, men and officers of the Nigerian Navy ship, NNS Delta, in conjunction with the Nigerian Army and Air force started massive deployment of military hardware such as fighter- jets, surveillance choppers, gunboats and naval personnel to the coastal areas of Delta State, including Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area. The development has triggered panic among indigenes many of whom are yet to fully recover from the tribulations of the invasion of Gbaramatu Kingdom by soldiers in the past and they have started fleeing their communities.

Saturday Sun investigation revealed that many of the indigenes had begun to leave, while many others have their baggage packed and poised to flee at the first sign of trouble.

Reasons for fleeing

Residents of the coastal communities, especially, those in the Gbaramatu axis, were seen leaving their homeland in droves to avoid becoming casualties of military operations.

Grace Dimene, a 38-year-old mother of five, was seen offloading her personal belongings from a canoe she paddled with her children all the way from Kokodiagbene community in Warri South West Local Government area of Delta State. She told Saturday Sun she had to move out with her family, as they could no longer bear the intimidating presence of military personnel in her community.

She said: “We had a very sad experience in our community last year when the military launched ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’. Many of our people, especially women and young ones, were trapped as soldiers took over the entire place with gunboats and surveillance choppers making it difficult for us to go about our daily businesses. We were subjected to starvation during the period as we were almost denied access to marketplaces. At a point, we ran out of foodstuff and many of us had to go begging for food from those who had enough to feed their families. It was a terrible experience for three weeks. No one will pray to go through such again in a lifetime. That is one of the main reasons I moved out before the situation worsened.”

Seventy-six-year-old grandmother Rose Timinimi, an indigene of Gbaramatu Kingdom, had already abandoned her home, because of fear of a repeat of the experience.

Though, not directly oppressed by soldiers during the operation, her children were subjected to harrowing experience, especially, the males who were mistaken for militants by soldiers desperately seeking Avengers’ members, she said.

Her last child, an 18-year-old undergraduate of Mechanical Engineering at the Niger Delta University, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State was wrongfully arrested on his way to school on a Monday morning after spending the weekend with the family in Kurutie

To Andrew Peretuobo, 27 –year-old graduate of Delta State University, staying behind in the community at this critical period “is like committing suicide with your two-eyes open.”

Peretubo, who studied law, said: “What do you expect any right thinking person to do at this point? Stay behind in the community and claim all is well when you see stern-looking soldiers taking over everywhere with sophisticated equipment? Those soldiers are looking for able-bodied youths within the age bracket of 17 to 50. I am within that category. There’s no way I would remain there. Thank God, I have relations in the cities of Warri and Effurum. I will go and hangout with them for a while until the situation improves in the area.”

For Ebi Ekpebide, past experience showed how heavy military presence in the areas often led to dwindling businesses due to relocation by a large percentage of the local populace. “Besides my wellbeing, my business is more paramount to me. I would not allow anybody, not even the Nigerian soldiers, to come between me and my source of livelihood,” said the 29-year-old.

At the Naval Engineering College, Sapele, the Chief of Naval Staff did not mince words in sending a warning signal to the Avengers to expect a very tough military resistance to their latest threat to resume hostilities in the region. He described the threat as an affront, which the armed forces would not take lightly.

“Operation Octopus Grip” Phase Two launched on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, brought an armada of 11 gunboats to the Delta creeks, in addition to the fleet already deployed weeks back.

But, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, the spokesperson of the Gbaramatu traditional council, warned that military presence in Gbaramatu and other parts of the Niger Delta region could only escalate crises.

“While we’re still appealing to the agitators, the military should back down so that we can sustain the peace while the Federal Government embarks on one or two projects in the region.”

The paramount ruler of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe (Agadagba), lamented that the military had turned Gbaramatu into a regular battlefield. He warned against acts of sabotage by persons or groups who may wish to take advantage of the present situation to bomb oil installations in his domain in order to provoke the military against his people.

Reasons for military Operations

However, Commodore Habib Usman, Operation Tactical Command (OTC) Operation Octopus Grip, said the operation was to sharpen the skills of the personnel on riverine operations in order to rid the waterways of all forms of criminalities and “not meant to intimidate anyone.”

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Avengers’ Threat: Exodus in Delta coastal communities as military deploys hardware

— 11th November 2017

By BEN Dunno, Warri After months of calm and normalcy, tension has returned to Niger Delta communities with residents gripped by palpable fear of impending resumption of hostilities between militants and the Nigerian armed forces. The people’s anxiety stems from the recent declaration by the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) of its decision to opt out…

  • CAN tasks Buhari on Sukuk, OIC, herdsmen/farmers clash

    — 11th November 2017

    •As NJI demands fairness, good governance From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Sukuk Islamic bond, membership of the Organisation of Islamic countries (OIC), the frequent herdsmen/farmers clash, rise in armed robbery, kidnapping, equal representations in appointments as well as adequate attention to payment of salaries of workers were some of the things President Muhammadu Buhari and…

  • Global award: Rivers PDP, APC reps’ caucus commends Wike

    — 11th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt THE Rivers State caucus in the House of Representatives have commended Governor Nyesom Wike, for making the state proud with his recent honour for “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution.” The governor was conferred with the award in New York City. The caucus expressed satis- faction with Wike for the lecture…

  • I still hope to be oil MAGNATE like dad someday – Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy

    — 11th November 2017

    Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, is the daughter of billionaire oil mogul Femi Otedola. In this chat with EFFECTS at her Ikoyi, Lagos home, the young music entrepreneur opened up on her skill as a DJ, her new debut song with pop star Tekno, life as daughter of a famous billionaire and…

  • SHARP SHOOTER: EX-BANKER IMPREGNATES WIFE’S MAID

    — 11th November 2017

    My wife caused it by starving me of sex –Husband My hubby can sleep with a dog –Woman From LINUS OOTA, Lafia Mrs. Franca Joko, 43, hails from Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state. A 2005 HND holder in Business Management from the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, she met her husband, Emmanuel Joko, 46, and…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share