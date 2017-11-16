The Sun News
Latest
16th November 2017 - Yuletide: FCT police raid hotels, pubs, uncompleted buildings, others at Apo
16th November 2017 - Avengers’ threat: Delta APC carpets N’ Delta group for accusing Kachikwu, others of complicity
16th November 2017 - Customs seizes 92 wraps of marijuana in Sokoto
16th November 2017 - Wike canvasses national unity
16th November 2017 - Retirees, dead persons listed on Kaduna Teachers’ Competence test, NLC alleges
16th November 2017 - Seamless port operation critical to end Apapa gridlock – Ambode
16th November 2017 - Reps to FG: Take clear stand on Second Niger Bridge/Lagos-Ibadan road funding
16th November 2017 - Pope condemns climate change deniers
16th November 2017 - Kano police bust kidnap gang, rescue 7 kids
16th November 2017 - Improved nutrition’ll make Nigeria powerhouse – GAIN
Home / National / Avengers’ threat: Delta APC carpets N’ Delta group for accusing Kachikwu, others of complicity

Avengers’ threat: Delta APC carpets N’ Delta group for accusing Kachikwu, others of complicity

— 16th November 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC), on Thursday, came hard on the Niger Delta Coalition (NDC) for accusing the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Nguru Usani, of complicity in the renewed threat by the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) to resume hostilities in the region.

The party said it was already initiating a disciplinary action against the leader of NDC, Mr. Young Piro, who is a member of the party, for failure to honour an invitation by the State Working Committee (SWC) to substantiate his allegations against Kachikwu and Usani.

Piro had, in Abuja, alleged that Usani, Kachikwu and the Director General of the Amnesty Programme, Gen. Paul Boroh, were patronising and encouraging militancy in the region, accusing them of being the masterminds of the recent threat by NDA to end its ceasefire with a view to causing unrest in the oil and gas sector and take the nation’s economy back into recession.

But chairman of APC in Delta State, Jones Erue, described the allegation as ‘unfortunate’ which the party took exception to, adding that the Federal Government appointees had always stood for peace in the region, and vouched that they would not be part of anything that will bring unrest to the area.

Erue told journalists, in Asaba, Delta State capital, that the said Piro resorted to cheap blackmail against Kachikwu after he failed to get favour through the back door.

In the words of Erue, “We know that this faceless group, NDC and its faceless leader, Young Piro are constantly harassing the minister seeking one favour or the other. And since they could not get it through the back door, they have resorted to attacking personalities. The party frowns at this and we will no longer tolerate it.

“I want to let you know that we immediately invited the said Young Piro to appear before the SWC to explain why he should not be sanctioned for standing down the truth and using blackmail to defame personalities from the region. But he refused to show up because he knows what he has done.

“If I may borrow the words of Mr. President, he has crossed the red line. And since he disrespected the party, we want to initiate a suspension order, a disciplinary action will follow. We will follow the constitutional order in this matter because anything that brings disrepute to the party is anti-party.”

Erue, who was livid with anger, called on security agencies to investigate the said Piro and his group to ascertain where he got his information from upon which he made such weighty allegations against the Federal Government appointees.

Post Views: 23
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 16th November 2017 at 3:40 pm
    Reply

    All collaborators of the enemy against Southern Sovereign States- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, will go down in the hands of the enemy or will be crushed with the enemy in this Southern Revolution War Engagement. It is Southern Liberation, Southern Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 16th November 2017 at 4:00 pm
    Reply

    All northern natives should call back their natives in the military, police etc. in Southern Territorial Sovereign States- Biafra Republic of South east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west. The only enemy of the natives in this territory are the Fulanis with their illiterate fallen caliphate and their illiterate military circle hid under the fraudulent political name Nigeria for their mess and atrocities- Fulanis who are not natives in this territory, do not have native land in this territory, do not have stake in this territory. South has Disintegrated, has Liberated- it is Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. North also has to Disintegrate base on backgrounds of northern natives- North East, Middle Belt etc. Abolish the illiterate fallen caliphate, abolish Almajiri practice, abolish under age marriage, abolish the fraudulent political name Nigeria, for northern natives’ existence securities and freedom in 21st century world- social, economic, political etc. Fulanis must live as foreigners in the Disintegrated Republics of this territory, live quietly and lawful, or vacate the Disintegrated Republics of this territory- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west etc. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Yuletide: FCT police raid hotels, pubs, uncompleted buildings, others at Apo

— 16th November 2017

…Urges night clubs, hotels to close shop 12 midnight From: Molly Kilete, Abuja As the Christmas celebrations draws near, men of the Apo Divisional police headquarters have embarked on a raid of hotels, pubs, night clubs, uncompleted buildings and other red spots for criminals in the area. This is even as the police have warned…

  • Avengers’ threat: Delta APC carpets N’ Delta group for accusing Kachikwu, others of complicity

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC), on Thursday, came hard on the Niger Delta Coalition (NDC) for accusing the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Nguru Usani, of complicity in the renewed threat by the Niger…

  • Customs seizes 92 wraps of marijuana in Sokoto

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Sokoto has intercepted 92 wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana. The Customs Area Comptroller, Nasiru Ahmed, disclosed this while handing over the seizures to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Sokoto, on Thursday. He said the seizures with an estimation of 80…

  • Wike canvasses national unity

    — 16th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on Nigerians to work towards the promotion of the country’s unity and its corporate existence. The governor also condemned the overzealousness of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, who withdrew the security detail of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State,…

  • Retirees, dead persons listed on Kaduna Teachers’ Competence test, NLC alleges

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Samuel Bello, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, accused the Kaduna State Government of listing retirees and dead persons as part of those who failed the competence test. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who stated this at a meeting with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NLC, said it was a fraudulent…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share