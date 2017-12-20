The Sun News
Latest
20th December 2017 - Auto crash claims 10 lives in Ogun
20th December 2017 - Expert warns women not to urinate before sex
20th December 2017 - Ogun principals make case for new Principal-General
20th December 2017 - Scuffles break out in Ugandan parliament during debate to extend Museveni’s rule
20th December 2017 - Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of 9 RECs
20th December 2017 - French PM Philippe defends €350,000 private flight
20th December 2017 - Plateau prison command harvests 400 bags of rice
20th December 2017 - 4 interesting countries in the world you should visit
20th December 2017 - Air Chief charges military to remain apolitical
20th December 2017 - Germany: Afghan teen tries to drown ex-girlfriend in Berlin river
Home / National / Auto crash claims 10 lives in Ogun

Auto crash claims 10 lives in Ogun

— 20th December 2017

Ten passengers in a commercial bus travelling to Ibadan in Oyo State were confirmed dead in an accident when the bus collided with a truck on Abeokuta/Ibadan Road in Ogun.

Public Relations Officer (PRO), Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident, on Wednesday, in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that the truck driver only sustained injury in the accident.

He said that the incident occurred around 8.00p.m on Tuesday, adding that speeding and negligence on the part of the truck driver caused the accident.

“The truck with registration number BDG 7I4 XE was coming from Ibadan inward Abeokuta, while the Toyota Litace marked EKY I85 XH was travelling to Ibadan outward Abeokuta.

“Due to speed and negligence on the part of the truck driver, it had head on collision with the bus, leading to the accident that claimed the lives of all the passengers in the bus.

“Eleven people were involved in the crash; two females and eight males died in the accident, while driver of the truck was the only one injured,” Akinbiyi said.

The TRACE spokesman said that the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital Morgue in Ibadan, while the injured was receiving treatment in the same hospital. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Auto crash claims 10 lives in Ogun

— 20th December 2017

Ten passengers in a commercial bus travelling to Ibadan in Oyo State were confirmed dead in an accident when the bus collided with a truck on Abeokuta/Ibadan Road in Ogun. Public Relations Officer (PRO), Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident, on Wednesday, in Abeokuta. Akinbiyi said that the truck…

  • Expert warns women not to urinate before sex

    — 20th December 2017

    Women should not urinate before sex to reduce the risk of developing a urinary tract infection (UTI). According to one expert, this piece of advice, commonly heard among women, could even increase the chances of getting one. New York City urologist, David Kaufman, explained the idea females should pee before intercourse is one of the…

  • Ogun principals make case for new Principal-General

    — 20th December 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Ogun State branch, has called on Governor Ibikunle Amosun, to appoint new Principal-General, a position which has become vacant since January, 2016. This call was made, on Wednesday, by the state president of ANCOPSS, Ebenezer Ogundele, when he spoke at the…

  • Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of 9 RECs

    — 20th December 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate for the confirmation of nine nominees as state Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). His letter was read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday on the floor of the Red Chamber. The letter reads, “In accordance of the Provisions of…

  • French PM Philippe defends €350,000 private flight

    — 20th December 2017

    French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, on Wednesday, defended his decision to charter a private aircraft at a cost of 350,000 euros ($415,000) to bring him and a delegation back from Tokyo earlier this month. AFP disclosed late Tuesday that Philippe’s office had hired an Airbus A340 with first-class seats to fly from Japan to Paris…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share