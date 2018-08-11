– The Sun News
Latest
11th August 2018 - Accident claims 5 in Kogi
11th August 2018 - I want handsome rich man as husband – Damilola Aina, model
11th August 2018 - Barca insists on Pogba, as Mourinho blames star’s agent
11th August 2018 - AGHA NAOMI 07080842568
10th August 2018 - Kogi bye-election: Gov. Bello accuses ex-govs of importing thugs from Nasarawa, Bayelsa
10th August 2018 - What agitators must do to actualise Biafra – Pastor Onuoha
10th August 2018 - Zimbabwe opposition leader legally challenges election result
10th August 2018 - Giwa-led NFF distances self from Pinnick-led elective congress time-table
10th August 2018 - LAUTECH: Zonal ASUU urges Oyo, Osun to end ‘impasse’ at varsity
10th August 2018 - Ex-Rep, Osahon denies defection story
Home / Cover / National / Accident claims 5 in Kogi
AUTO ACCIDENT - KOGI

Accident claims 5 in Kogi

— 11th August 2018

Five persons on Friday died in an auto accident at Ogbabo village on Ajaokuta-Ayangba road in Kogi.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr Olusegun Martins who confirmed the accident said two other victims sustained serious injuries in the accident.

READ ALSO: 11 dead, 23 injured in Kogi road mishap

He said that the accident which happened at about 3:30 p.m. involved two Sienna sport utility vehicles (SUV) with registration number EPE 307 XU and AK ILIKA 1 with the sticker of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) on it.

He said that the injured had been taken to a hospital in the area for treatment and the dead, deposited at a mortuary. Martins stated that investigation into the cause of the accident had commenced.

However, an eyewitness, who would not want his identity revealed, that the affected vehicles were coming from the opposite direction.

The sector said they collided when one of them was trying to avoid a deep pothole on the road.

Besides, the resulting fire from the explosion razed three shops including the gas retail shop.

The fire was said to have started from the gas retail shop located near the market after a gas cylinder fell down and spewed its content into the air, causing two smaller cylinders to fly into neighbouring buildings.

According to community sources, the gas fumes spewed into the air by the two cylinders ignited the stove used by the now deceased mother, simply identified as Ada, to prepare a meal for her children.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AUTO ACCIDENT - KOGI

Accident claims 5 in Kogi

— 11th August 2018

Five persons on Friday died in an auto accident at Ogbabo village on Ajaokuta-Ayangba road in Kogi. The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr Olusegun Martins who confirmed the accident said two other victims sustained serious injuries in the accident. READ ALSO: 11 dead, 23 injured in Kogi road…

  • DAMILOLA

    I want handsome rich man as husband – Damilola Aina, model

    — 11th August 2018

    Model cum actress, Damilola Aina, has got what it takes to be a super star. She is beautiful, fair complexioned, talented and quite comfortable financially, having graced the billboards of top telecommunication brands in Nigeria and beyond. Damilola Diamond, as close friends fondly call her, has hinted that she is single and okay with it…

  • POGBA

    Barca insists on Pogba, as Mourinho blames star’s agent

    — 11th August 2018

    Barcelona have reportedly remained undeterred in their efforts to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Catalan giants have recently been linked with an approach for Pogba, despite the 25-year-old still having three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford. Premier League clubs are now unable to sign players until the start of 2019, but according to The…

  • KOGI

    Kogi bye-election: Gov. Bello accuses ex-govs of importing thugs from Nasarawa, Bayelsa

    — 10th August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Less than 24 hours to the House of Representatives bye-election in Lokoja/Kotonkarfe constituency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has raised the alarm over influx of political thugs allegedly imported by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to disrupt the exercise. He specifically accused two former governors of the state, Ibrahim Idris, popularly…

  • ELECTION

    What agitators must do to actualise Biafra – Pastor Onuoha

    — 10th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Pastor Olisadebelum Onuoha of Jehovah’s World Ministerial Outreach has urged agitators for the independent nation of Biafra to wait for the appointed time ordained by God for the actualisation of the mission. He said the supremacy war between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ohaneze Ndigbo and Movement for the Actualisation of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share