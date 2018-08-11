Five persons on Friday died in an auto accident at Ogbabo village on Ajaokuta-Ayangba road in Kogi.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr Olusegun Martins who confirmed the accident said two other victims sustained serious injuries in the accident.

He said that the accident which happened at about 3:30 p.m. involved two Sienna sport utility vehicles (SUV) with registration number EPE 307 XU and AK ILIKA 1 with the sticker of Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) on it.