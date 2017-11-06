The Sun News
6th November 2017 - Australian PM to force lawmakers to declare citizenship
6th November 2017 - Indian police arrest cartoonist for caricature of politicians, officials
6th November 2017 - Katsina govt. inaugurates Local Peace c’ittees
6th November 2017 - Kebbi SON apprehends N9.15m smuggled sugar from Brazil 
6th November 2017 - PDP vows to takes over Kebbi as new excos sworn in
6th November 2017 - Typhoon Damrey batters Ietnam, kills 49 
6th November 2017 - Don wants street in Abuja named after Prof. Mabogunje
6th November 2017 - Angola expels 2,884 Congolese
6th November 2017 - Insurgency: Buratai lauds troops’ commitment, promises prompt payment of allowances
6th November 2017 - Secession threat hits Kenya
Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, announced plans, on Monday, to force all lawmakers to declare that they are not dual nationals as he seeks to defuse a political crisis that saw his deputy ejected from parliament.

Turnbull’s centre-right coalition government was thrown into disarray in October when the High Court ruled that five lawmakers, who were dual nationals, including Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, were ineligible for parliament.

The Australian leader has been facing down calls since for a full audit of parliamentarians to ensure they comply with the country’s constitution, which bars foreign nationals from sitting in parliament to prevent split allegiances.

The High Court ruling expelled three members of the Liberal-National coalition government from parliament, while a fourth resigned days later after confirming he also had dual nationality.

The other affected lawmakers were from minority parties, with the main opposition Labour Party yet to be ensnared.

Turnbull said his plan, unlike an audit, would put the onus on lawmakers to check their own situation and anybody found to have made a false declaration would be in contempt of parliament.

Lawmakers will be required to produce documents to prove any second citizenship has been renounced.

“Members and senators have been put squarely on notice now and so they will be turning their mind to their own affairs and the issues of citizenship,” Turnbull said in Canberra.

The new laws would apply to both existing and prospective lawmakers.

Those already in parliament would be given 21 days to make a declaration from the date it comes into force, while new lawmakers would have the same period of time from their swearing in.

Turnbull said he hoped to push the changes through parliament in the last remaining sitting days this year.

That will require support from the Labour Party, which suggested a similar plan last week.

Turnbull has said previously that the court’s interpretation of the constitution was “very strict”.

He has flagged potential changes to the constitution, noting that more than half of Australia’s population of 24 million was either born overseas or has a parent, who was born overseas.

A referendum would be needed to change the constitution.

All seven lawmakers in the High Court case, two of whom were cleared to remain in parliament, accepted that they were dual nationals at the time of their election but claimed they were unaware of their status.

Some were conferred a second nationality by birth, others by descent. (NAN)

