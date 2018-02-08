Australia to apologise to child sexual abuse survivors by end of year – PM

dpa/NAN

The Australian government will formally apologize to the survivors of institutional child sexual abuse by the end of the year, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced Thursday.

Turnbull opened the day’s proceedings in parliament by commenting on the findings of a royal commission delivered in December.

The five-year investigation estimated that 60,000 survivors of abuse in institutions, including the Catholic Church, were eligible for compensation.

Turnbull said the apology will be delivered through consultation with a survivor-focused reference group “before the end of the year.

“As a nation, we must mark this occasion in a form that reflects the wishes of survivors and affords them the dignity to which they were entitled as children but which was denied to them by the very people who were tasked with their care.

“I am committed and my government is committed to doing everything possible to make sure that this national tragedy is never repeated.

“We owe it to survivors not to waste this moment.”

A national redress scheme for survivors is due to begin on July 1, but is contingent on cooperation between state and federal governments.

“Unless the states agree to participate, institutions within their jurisdictions will not be able to join.

“Survivors deserve much better and I urge the premiers in all the jurisdictions to prioritise this work and join the redress scheme without further delay,” Turnbull said.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten endorsed Turnbull’s words.

“I say to the institutions, and indeed the states: the time for lawyers is over, the time for justice is here,” Shorten said.