The 2016 report of Federal Government’s financial statement recently completed and submitted to the National Assembly by the Auditor General for the Federation, Mr. Anthony Ayine, read in parts: “Our examination of the Accountant-General’s transcript and FAAC figures revealed that the FIRS and DPR were overpaid cost of collection in the month of August 2016 in the amounts of N305,922,200.48 and N531,160,436.78 respectively totaling N837,082,637.24. It was observed that what was captured in the Accountant-General’s transcript as payments for the month of August for FIRS and DPR as cost of collection differs from what FAAC approved in the FAAC file. It is expected that only figures approved by FAAC are to be paid by the Accountant-General of the Federation. The difference resulted in overpayments of N837,082,637.24 by the Accountant-General to the two collecting agencies”, it stated.

The audit report also exposed a flagrant abuse of financial regulation in the execution of the 2016 budget via an illegal movement of monies from two dedicated funds to purposes other than for the mandates of the funds. Monies, the report revealed, were moved from the Stabilisation Account for States and the Federal Government by the Presidency for the establishment of an Army Barracks and another sum as investment in the Sovereign Wealth Fund.