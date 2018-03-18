Audu/Faleke group condemns herdsmen killings in Kogi

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Audu/Faleke Political Organization has condemned the recent killings of the people of Ogane-Nigu and Aloko in Dekina and Bassa Local Government areas of the state.

A statement signed by the leader of the group, Hon James Abiodun Faleke described the killings of over 25 people in those communities and destruction of houses as the height of wickedness.

” The news came to us as a shock. That is wickedness of the highest order. What can we ever equate with human lives? How did we come to this sorry pass as a people?”, the statement queried.

According to the group, the challenge to quickly move to prevent further escalation of the crisis lies heavily on the State

Government as well as the security agencies.

” We are calling on the State Government led by Governor Yahaya Bello who gave the Fulani herdsmen a blank cheque to operate in Kogi State in the first place to urgently move to draw the attention of the leadership of the herdsmen, the Miyetti Allah, to this wicked assault on the people of Kogi, while also rallying the various security organizations to action.

” We find it difficult to believe the statement credited to the State government after the attack which said ‘the attack was politically motivated’ instead the government should be bold enough to accept responsibility for its failure.

“We note that we have lived with Fulanis in our various communities since times past and had never had cause to fight them. We are therefore appealing to the original peaceful Fulanis living in our midst to be more accommodating and volunteer information to security agencies on invaders and criminals parading themselves as Fulanis”. It added

The Statement condemned the decision of the state government to set up a Judicial Panel to probe the attacks as if it already had knowledge of the identities of the perpetrators.

“How can the State government set up a judicial panel when investigations are still ongoing to unravel and arrest perpetrators of the henious crime. So, who and who would appear before the panel?

“We sincerely hope this is not another opportunity for the witch hunt of perceived political enemies. We are aware that the government bought over 300 GSM handsets to some of its political informants to give information to it on any body or group discussing or found to be speaking ill against government in all the 21 Local Governments.

“We advise that those informants be used to help track the movement of the herdsmen and not the peaceful kogites”.

The Statement called for sustained vigilance by the people of the State and advised that any suspicious movements or activities noticed should be promptly reported to security agencies.

It called for support from well meaning Nigerians and agencies for the displaced members of these communities in the areas of relief materials.

” We hereby call for support for the displaced members of these communities. Public spirited individuals , government and international agencies are urged to come to the aid of these people”, the statement declared.