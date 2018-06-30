The Sun News
30th June 2018 - Obey court order, swear in Alfa as Senator, Group tells Senate President
30th June 2018 - How Fayemi denied Ekiti UBEC funding for three years -Kolapo Olusola
30th June 2018 - July 14 guber poll: Tension brews in Ekiti community
30th June 2018 - Court dismisses suit seeking to remove Kebbi Governor
30th June 2018 - 2019 polls will end inconclusive – Mohammed, ex- spy chief
30th June 2018 - AU Summit: Buhari leaves for Mauritania
30th June 2018 - France vs Argentina preview: Lionel Messi and co looking up after slow start
30th June 2018 - Girl child education low in Nigeria – CAST
30th June 2018 - Osun SDP Crisis: Party Chairman, Secretary distanced selves from congress
30th June 2018 - Court orders EFCC to unfreeze Nyako’s bank accounts
AU Summit: Buhari leaves for Mauritania

AU Summit: Buhari leaves for Mauritania

— 30th June 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, Saturday, leave for Nouakchott, Mauritania to attend the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government from June 30 to July 2, 2018.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, his counterpart in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and other top government officials will be on the President’s entourage.

Buhari, in his capacity as the leader of the AU theme of the year: “Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”, will make introductory remarks and presentation on the theme.

President Buhari and other African leaders will take part in an interactive session with President Emmanuel Macron of France on Financing AU-led Peace Support Operations authorized by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)c on the margins of the Summit.
Dominant issues affecting the continent such as peace and security, HIV/AIDS, regional cooperation, climate change will engage the attention of the African leaders during the Summit.
He will also hold series of high-level bilateral sessions on issues of shared common interests to the country, Africa and the world.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 30th June 2018 at 8:56 pm
    Any African country etc. which collaborates with fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America, against this territory natives of Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory, must pay the price to the full. On the other hand, Africa existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world international order is only under Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa, with Southern Union Bank- SUB, Southern Monetary Fund- SMF, Southern Secondary Currency- SSC which serves as major trading instrument etc. with its international instruments for finance, trade etc. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever with the fallen British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN with its agencies etc. God Is With Us!!!

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 30th June 2018 at 9:05 pm
    This natives territory is democratic society in which only democratic decision of majority decides. Those behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc., are those who want to force this territory natives together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria so as to plunder this territory natives God given wealth- it is Futility. They’re the one shouting Unity, Unity, Unity etc. They’re British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order with their fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. This territory natives has Disintegrated which are: Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. War is what happens if democratic decision of majority is not respected. War is legitimate instrument by law to defend democratic decision of majority. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

NASS

Obey court order, swear in Alfa as Senator, Group tells Senate President

— 30th June 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A group known as the Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace (MBMJP) has called on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to obey court orders and swear in Air Marshal Isaac Alfa (rtd.) as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing Kogi East Senatorial District in the red chamber of the National…

  • Eleka PDP

    How Fayemi denied Ekiti UBEC funding for three years -Kolapo Olusola

    — 30th June 2018

    Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 election in Ekiti State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has explained how the misuse of counterpart funds by the administration of Kayode Fayemi in 2014 denied the state access to funds from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Abuja for three years. Olusola, who spoke…

  • BLAME

    July 14 guber poll: Tension brews in Ekiti community

    — 30th June 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A political tension had been brewing in some communities in Ekiti since Thursday as some grassroots leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ayede South Itaji Ward 10 in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, accused some members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), of allegedly attacking them and using the…

  • JOURNALISTS

    Court dismisses suit seeking to remove Kebbi Governor

    — 30th June 2018

    Godwn Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja division has dismmised a suit seeking the removal of Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu for lacking in merit. A busineesman, Anthony Itanyi, had, in the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/312/2015, prayed the court to declare that Bagudu was incompetent to contest the governorship poll in the state….

  • Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed

    2019 polls will end inconclusive – Mohammed, ex- spy chief

    — 30th June 2018

    Reveals how Kingibe plans to succeed Buhari Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed, is a former National Security Organisation, NSO (Now DSS) Chief and close ally of ex-military leaders: late Generals Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Sani Abacha and former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida. In this interview, he reveals deadly plots going on within the inner circle of President…

