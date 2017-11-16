AU calls for calm in Zimbabwe

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Wednesday, urged Zimbabweans to address the current situation in the country in accordance with the country’s Constitution.

He also urged them to use the relevant instruments of the African Union, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance in arriving at an amicable resolution of the crisis.

In a statement in Addis Ababa, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, Mahmat said he was following closely the developments in the country.

Soldiers had earlier on Wednesday morning announced on state radio what appeared to be a coup against President Robert Mugabe who has been ruling the country since its independence in 1980.

However, a military spokesperson later denied staging a coup saying it was only acting against ‘’criminals’’ surrounding the 93-year-old ruler.

Mahmat, in the statement, stressed that it is crucial that the crisis is resolved ‘’in a manner that promotes democracy and human rights, as well as the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe’’.

‘’The Chairperson of the Commission expresses the commitment of the African Union to working closely with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the leaders of the region, and to support their efforts.’’ (NAN)