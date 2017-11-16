The Sun News
Latest
16th November 2017 - Ajimobi seeks CBN support for Oyo agric development
16th November 2017 - NCPC to print special Bibles for Christian pilgrims
16th November 2017 - AU calls for calm in Zimbabwe
16th November 2017 - Obiano, Nwoye’s constituents welcome Ojukwu’s defection to APC
16th November 2017 - 18 killed in Borno multiple blasts
16th November 2017 - Abia PDP behind fake Kalu presidential aspiration posters
16th November 2017 - Chibok girls’ parents write Buhari, demand info on missing daughters
16th November 2017 - Competency test: We are not sacking teachers in Kaduna, El-Rufai replies Fayose
16th November 2017 - IGP, where are the killer herdsmen?
16th November 2017 - Obiano’s scorecard and November 18 polls
Home / National / AU calls for calm in Zimbabwe

AU calls for calm in Zimbabwe

— 16th November 2017

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Wednesday, urged Zimbabweans to address the current situation in the country in accordance with the country’s Constitution.

He also urged them to use the relevant instruments of the African Union, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance in arriving at an amicable resolution of the crisis.

In a statement in Addis Ababa, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, Mahmat said he was following closely the developments in the country.

Soldiers had earlier on Wednesday morning announced on state radio what appeared to be a coup against President Robert Mugabe who has been ruling the country since its independence in 1980.

However, a military spokesperson later denied staging a coup saying it was only acting against ‘’criminals’’ surrounding the 93-year-old ruler.

Mahmat, in the statement, stressed that it is crucial that the crisis is resolved ‘’in a manner that promotes democracy and human rights, as well as the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe’’.

‘’The Chairperson of the Commission expresses the commitment of the African Union to working closely with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the leaders of the region, and to support their efforts.’’ (NAN)

Post Views: 34
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 16th November 2017 at 7:19 am
    Reply

    Mugabe with Zanu-PF outstanding legacy in defence of Zimbabwe has to be defended. Mugabe wife want to ruin the outstanding legacy with desperation- she might have good heart for Zimbabwe existence securities and freedom, but she is still a kid to what it takes. Zanu-PF are the one in the position to decide. Zimbabwe Liberation and Freedom is still a war not yet accomplished, which Zanu-PF is a key. Mugabe need deserved rest now.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ajimobi seeks CBN support for Oyo agric development

— 16th November 2017

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has sought the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the agricultural development of the state, particularly in cassava and maize production. The governor made the call on Wednesday in Ibadan during the inauguration of the State Project Monitoring Team and State Technical Advisory team of the…

  • NCPC to print special Bibles for Christian pilgrims

    — 16th November 2017

    Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja said, on Wednesday, that the Commission would produce specially printed Holy Bibles for all intending pilgrims in 2018. Uja disclosed this, in Abuja, at a security training and orientation for security personnel, staff and stakeholders that would participate in the 2017 Christian Pilgrimage to Israel,…

  • AU calls for calm in Zimbabwe

    — 16th November 2017

    The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Wednesday, urged Zimbabweans to address the current situation in the country in accordance with the country’s Constitution. He also urged them to use the relevant instruments of the African Union, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance in arriving at an amicable resolution…

  • Obiano, Nwoye’s constituents welcome Ojukwu’s defection to APC

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Chinelo Obogo Stakeholders in Anambra East/West Federal Constituency, home of Governor Willie Obiano and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye, have welcomed the defection of Chief Chukwuemeka Ojukwu Jnr. to the APC saying it was an indictment of the poor governance of the incumbent governor. The stakeholders under the auspices…

  • 18 killed in Borno multiple blasts

    — 16th November 2017

    From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri No fewer than 18 people, including four suicide bombers, were killed in multiple explosions near Maiduguri, Borno capital, on Wednesday. Four bombers infiltrated a remote community, Muna Gari, on  the outskirts of Maiduguri, on Wednesday, as some Muslim faithful were observing their sunset prayers . The bombers detonated explosives strapped on…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share