Attorney General cautions against election violence

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State, Henry Idahagbon, has cautioned against election violence. In a chat with Daily Sun in Benin, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said the law enforcement agencies will not fail to deal with any person or group of persons found guilty of electoral offences. He advised parents not to allow any politician use their wards as thugs in the name of election, adding that the judiciary is ready to send anyone involved to jail.

He described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as someone that is grossly overrated by the Edo electorate, stressing that the outcome of the result on Saturday will tell who is more popular between the APC candidate and his PDP counterpart.

“The good people of Edo State want an election that is totally free of violence; this is not the first time we are having an election in this state; I do not understand why there should be too much noise about this particular one. I understand that the political parties involved are battling to have control of the seat of power, but it should not be seen as a do-or-die thing; election will come and go, but the people of Edo State will remain as one, so there is no need killing one another over power. “It is God that gives power, and whoever God has anointed to rule Edo State has been known. And as the commissioner for Justice, we are fully ready to bring down the full arm of the law against anyone found guilty of electoral offences in conjunction with the law enforcement agencies.

“This is why I am calling on our fathers and mothers to talk to their wards not to allow anyone cajole them into an act that is punishable by law. Our parents must as a matter of fact keep close watch on their children. Edo wants a free, fair and transparent elections,” he said.

“For the PDP candidate, with due respect to Ize- Iyamu, yes as an old politician, I think he is grossly overrated he is being in the game for a long time, he has gone back to his old party the PDP, the PDP is totally discreted both here in Edo State and in Nigeria. Yes he has some crops of youths who are supporting him and politicians who could not get what they wanted from the comrade governor, so they decided to dump us but I want to assure you that APC will defeat him black and blue come September 10.We are not afraid of him, we have done well to deserve all round victory in this election. So am very confident that APC will carry the day and we will compound their already existing woes after the elections.”

September 10 is Liberation day – Igbinedion

The governorship election has been described as a day Edo people would be liberated from the “shackles of bad governance and underdevelopment”, allegedly perpetrated by the outgoing government in the state.‎

House of Representatives member representing Ovia at the National Assembly, Hon. Omosede Igbinedion stated this yesterday at Odighi in Ovia North East while campaigning for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

She said Ize-Iyamu PDP-led government will bring countless blessings to the state and its people in terms of responsible and humane governance that is committed to the development of all parts of the state.

According to Igbinedion, the date is critical to Edo’s future because voters across the state are now aware and confidently sensitive and so will turn out en masse to vote for a PDP government that will respect their rights, observe the rule of law and respect the Constitution of the country.

‎”I look forward to that day-September 10, it will be a day of liberation for the people of Edo State. The people have had enough and they are going to show that they have had enough of the outgoing governor and his government, “ she said.

Condemning the attack on her convoy when she went to attend the flag off of the Integrated Produce City, at Ugbokun village near Okada, facilitated by a private firm recently, Igbinedion said the incident was unfortunate because it was not an APC event.

“It shows the oppressive government that we have in Edo state today. It is unheard of; it is completely unethical. I consider it unfortunate that the outgoing governor will not realize that he is the governor of Edo State and not the governor of APC, “ she added.

The lawmaker said she has every right to attend functions organized for the benefit of her constituency as their elected representative in the National Assembly and wondered why the Edo State government opposed her presence at Ugbokun.

“No matter what, I shall not be moved. I shall not be daunted by the activities of the governor in trying to stop work in constituencies which have PDP members as their representatives. In a truly democratic environment, he should realize that every person deserves a chance to flourish”, Igbinedion said.