– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - Mourinho crumbles at Wembley 
10th September 2018 - ATTF elects Nigeria’s Oladapo deputy president
10th September 2018 - Who’s afraid of restructuring?
10th September 2018 - 2019: Rivers APC, Tam-George and the rest of us
10th September 2018 - Wrong time to die
10th September 2018 - Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects
10th September 2018 - Ohanaeze youths seek FG’s intervention on Ebonyi, Abia erosion menace
10th September 2018 - ASUP demands implementation of white paper on Ondo Poly
10th September 2018 - APC mulls restructuring
10th September 2018 - I’ve nothing against Buhari to warrant police raid – Clark
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / ATTF elects Nigeria’s Oladapo deputy president
OLADAPO

ATTF elects Nigeria’s Oladapo deputy president

— 10th September 2018

Nigeria’s Olabanji Oladapo has been elevated as the Deputy President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) by the Council Board of the continental body.

Oladapo, who was until his election the Vice President, Administration will replace Congo Brazzaville’s Minister, Henri Djombo, who resigned his election.

In a statement signed by the President of ATTF, Khaled El-Salhy, Olabanji’s contribution to the sport coupled with his administrative acumen prompted the CB during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Federation during the 2018 ITTF African Championships at the weekend in Mauritius elected him to fill the post.

READ ALSO Osaka claims U.S. Open title after Serena meltdown

The former Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) is also a member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Board of Directors (ITTF BOD) and a member of the IOC Commission.

Also, Alfred Bagueka Assobo (CMR) was elected as the Executive Vice President, Administration, while Jean Marie Okouna (CGO) as the Regional Vice President of Central African region.

Due to the diversities of the continent coupled with the vast landmark, the CB of ATTF has expressed its willingness to empower its five regions.

According to ATTF boss, the AGM commended the Mauritius Table Tennis Federation (MTTA) for the successful staging of the tournament while they also confirmed in principle the ITTF Strategic Plan.

“They have also approved to give the authority to the ATTF Strategic Plan Working Group to go on with ITTF towards the start of operation in Africa according to the real needs for our continent with full concentration to the following, which is to empower the African five regions for more development activities and well administration; validate professional staff in ATTF and give high attention to the players in terms of new training centers, higher prize money and organizing super challenge events with other continents.,” El-Salhy said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ARCHITECTS

Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects

— 10th September 2018

“The federal government has given us assurances that they will fish out those quack and unregistered architects who are involved in the construction of the building” Marcus Nkire, Abuja In response to a recent building collapse at the Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Federal Government, yesterday, through the Director General of…

  • EROSION

    Ohanaeze youths seek FG’s intervention on Ebonyi, Abia erosion menace

    — 10th September 2018

    “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide urges the Federal Government to help in the area of erosion control…” Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has appealed to the federal government to intervene in the menace perpetrated by erosions in some parts of Ebonyi and Abia States. READ…

  • ASUP

    ASUP demands implementation of white paper on Ondo Poly

    — 10th September 2018

    ASUP described the development as unfortunate, and stressed that the situation has led to the death of many workers in the Polytechnic Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has called for immediate release of the White Paper on various panels reports on…

  • APC

    APC mulls restructuring

    — 10th September 2018

    A committee on True Federalism set up by the APC in its report to the immediate-past NWC had made a recommendations on 24 items to balance the federation. • Says FG to implement el-Rufai panel report • Ruling party playing politics with it, says PDP Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday,…

  • NOTHING AGAINST BUHARI

    I’ve nothing against Buhari to warrant police raid – Clark

    — 10th September 2018

    “I have nothing against president Muhammadu Buhari. He is the president of the whole country and not the North alone…” Godwin Tsa, Abuja Elder statesman and leader of the South South, Chief Edwin Clark has said he has nothing against President Muhammadu Buhari to warrant a raid on his Abuja residence by officers of the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share