Nigeria’s Olabanji Oladapo has been elevated as the Deputy President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) by the Council Board of the continental body.

Oladapo, who was until his election the Vice President, Administration will replace Congo Brazzaville’s Minister, Henri Djombo, who resigned his election.

In a statement signed by the President of ATTF, Khaled El-Salhy, Olabanji’s contribution to the sport coupled with his administrative acumen prompted the CB during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Federation during the 2018 ITTF African Championships at the weekend in Mauritius elected him to fill the post.

The former Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) is also a member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Board of Directors (ITTF BOD) and a member of the IOC Commission.

Also, Alfred Bagueka Assobo (CMR) was elected as the Executive Vice President, Administration, while Jean Marie Okouna (CGO) as the Regional Vice President of Central African region.

Due to the diversities of the continent coupled with the vast landmark, the CB of ATTF has expressed its willingness to empower its five regions.

According to ATTF boss, the AGM commended the Mauritius Table Tennis Federation (MTTA) for the successful staging of the tournament while they also confirmed in principle the ITTF Strategic Plan.

“They have also approved to give the authority to the ATTF Strategic Plan Working Group to go on with ITTF towards the start of operation in Africa according to the real needs for our continent with full concentration to the following, which is to empower the African five regions for more development activities and well administration; validate professional staff in ATTF and give high attention to the players in terms of new training centers, higher prize money and organizing super challenge events with other continents.,” El-Salhy said.