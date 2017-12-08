The Sun News
Latest
8th December 2017 - Attah, others hail Air Peace over Abuja-Uyo flight
8th December 2017 - Rebels kill 14 UN Peacekeepers in Congo
8th December 2017 - Trump to undergo physical examination early 2018
8th December 2017 - Army urges civilians to stop encroaching on barracks’ lands
8th December 2017 - IOM, EU evacuate 164 more Nigerians from Libya
8th December 2017 - Ambode presents 2018 Budget to Lagos Assembly Monday
8th December 2017 - We’re working to secure Sango’s release – Gov. Lalong
8th December 2017 - Edo sanitary workers protest 8 months salary arrears
8th December 2017 - Akwa Ibom swears in 31 new LG chairmen
8th December 2017 - Court remands Benin chief priest over encroachment 
Home / National / Attah, others hail Air Peace over Abuja-Uyo flight

Attah, others hail Air Peace over Abuja-Uyo flight

— 8th December 2017

The Former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Victor Attah has urged airline operators to always ensure they meet the demand of their passengers as this is the only way they would attract passengers to their airlines.
The former governor spoke aboard the inaugural flight Air Peace from Uyo, Akwa Ibom state to Abuja, expressing satisfaction that the Air Peace has finally come to Uyo to address the thirst of the people for a viable alternative to other airlines currently using that route.
He described the commencement of Air Peace’s Abuja-Uyo-Abuja flight operations as a welcome development capable of addressing air travel challenges on the route.
He spoke just as a member of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Prince Indongesit Ituen said that the coming of Air Peace to Akwa Ibom will encourage competition and that will bring competition to the system.
The legislator commended the management of Air Peace for launching the route and urged them to keep to the their flight schedules as it would draw more passengers to them
In a related development, Air Peace has assured air travellers of a safe, stable, on-time and comfortable service on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.
He said he was optimistic that the route would be very viable for the carrier, adding that the number of passengers on the Uyo-Abuja service was impressive.
Another passenger, Dr. Mohammed Leki said the development would generate healthy competition on the route.
Air travellers, he said, would greatly benefit from Air Peace’s flight operations on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.
On her part, National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, who was also on the flight, said that the coming of Air Peace to Uyo has given her relief, especially as
“I am excited about it because I had already booked a flight with Air Peace to go to Calabar and from there go by road to Uyo. So it’s such good news that I can go directly to Uyo; it is just wonderful. Air Peace is always on time and I am happy that they go to Uyo and I wish them all the best,”she said.
Speaking on the addition of Abuja-Uyo-Abuja to Air Peace’s route map, its Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah said the new flights would complement its Lagos-Uyo-Lagos service.
The new service, he said, was in response to the yearnings of air travellers for on-time, consistent and reliable flights on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.
The carrier’s Station Manager for Abuja, Mr. Ayodeji Adeyemi, however, assured that the airline would distinguished itself on the route with delivery of top-notch customer service by its crew and other staff.
The flight, a Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number 5N-BRN, which took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 9.30 a.m. and landed at the Ibom Airport, Uyo at 10.26 a.m, was operated by Capt. Bayo Manuwa, First Officer Hassan Akar, Line Trainer, Pauline Obaze, Mariapieta Ukonze and Mofor Rose-Mary.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Attah, others hail Air Peace over Abuja-Uyo flight

— 8th December 2017

The Former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Victor Attah has urged airline operators to always ensure they meet the demand of their passengers as this is the only way they would attract passengers to their airlines. The former governor spoke aboard the inaugural flight Air Peace from Uyo, Akwa Ibom state to Abuja, expressing…

  • Rebels kill 14 UN Peacekeepers in Congo

    — 8th December 2017

    Fourteen United Nations peacekeepers were killed and many more were wounded in an attack late Thursday in eastern Congo, according to the U.N. mission in the country. The attack appeared to be the deadliest on peacekeepers since 1993, when 23 were slain in an attack in Mogadishu, Somalia. The majority of those killed and injured…

  • Army urges civilians to stop encroaching on barracks’ lands

    — 8th December 2017

    General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, has urged civilian neighbours to stop encroaching on Nigerian Army barracks’ lands in the division. The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the Division, Col. Sagir Musa, said this in a statement issued on behalf of the GOC in Enugu on…

  • IOM, EU evacuate 164 more Nigerians from Libya

    — 8th December 2017

    Two days after 401 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) on Friday facilitated the return of 164 more. The new returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 12.34 a.m. The returnees arrived in a chartered BURAQ airline…

  • Ambode presents 2018 Budget to Lagos Assembly Monday

    — 8th December 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State will present the 2018 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly for approval, on Monday. A statement by Ms Bose Lambo, Director, Public Affairs of the Assembly, said the presentation would commence at 11:00a.m. and urged guests to be punctual. “This is to inform the general public that…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share