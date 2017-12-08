Attah, others hail Air Peace over Abuja-Uyo flight

The Former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Victor Attah has urged airline operators to always ensure they meet the demand of their passengers as this is the only way they would attract passengers to their airlines.

The former governor spoke aboard the inaugural flight Air Peace from Uyo, Akwa Ibom state to Abuja, expressing satisfaction that the Air Peace has finally come to Uyo to address the thirst of the people for a viable alternative to other airlines currently using that route.

He described the commencement of Air Peace’s Abuja-Uyo-Abuja flight operations as a welcome development capable of addressing air travel challenges on the route.

He spoke just as a member of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Prince Indongesit Ituen said that the coming of Air Peace to Akwa Ibom will encourage competition and that will bring competition to the system.

The legislator commended the management of Air Peace for launching the route and urged them to keep to the their flight schedules as it would draw more passengers to them

In a related development, Air Peace has assured air travellers of a safe, stable, on-time and comfortable service on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.

He said he was optimistic that the route would be very viable for the carrier, adding that the number of passengers on the Uyo-Abuja service was impressive.

Another passenger, Dr. Mohammed Leki said the development would generate healthy competition on the route.

Air travellers, he said, would greatly benefit from Air Peace’s flight operations on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.

On her part, National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, who was also on the flight, said that the coming of Air Peace to Uyo has given her relief, especially as

“I am excited about it because I had already booked a flight with Air Peace to go to Calabar and from there go by road to Uyo. So it’s such good news that I can go directly to Uyo; it is just wonderful. Air Peace is always on time and I am happy that they go to Uyo and I wish them all the best,”she said.

Speaking on the addition of Abuja-Uyo-Abuja to Air Peace’s route map, its Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah said the new flights would complement its Lagos-Uyo-Lagos service.

The new service, he said, was in response to the yearnings of air travellers for on-time, consistent and reliable flights on the Abuja-Uyo-Abuja route.

The carrier’s Station Manager for Abuja, Mr. Ayodeji Adeyemi, however, assured that the airline would distinguished itself on the route with delivery of top-notch customer service by its crew and other staff.

The flight, a Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number 5N-BRN, which took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 9.30 a.m. and landed at the Ibom Airport, Uyo at 10.26 a.m, was operated by Capt. Bayo Manuwa, First Officer Hassan Akar, Line Trainer, Pauline Obaze, Mariapieta Ukonze and Mofor Rose-Mary.