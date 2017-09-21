Attacks on northerners in S/east, threat to entire country -Northern Elders Forum

…Urges FG to Investigate arms importation into Nigeria

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has warned that the unprovoked attacks on northerners in some States in the South-East and South-South pose an existential threat to the entire country

Leader of the Forum, Dr Paul Unongo, who gave the warning at a news conference in Abuja yesterday also urged the Federal Government to constitute an investigate panel to unravel the increasing cases of importation of arms and ammunitions into the country and prosecute those behind them.

“The NEF hereby reiterates that responsible governance and the rule of law are the fundamental prerequisite for the realization of peaceful and prosperous societies, as well as the protection of human rights and dignity.

“It is with considerable disquiet therefore, that the NEF has witnessed the recent developments in Nigeria which have titled towards subversion of the Nigerian State and violation of the principles and tenets of the rule of law and the protection of the lives and dignity of all Nigerians.

“These developments have primarily been triggered by some misguided elements of our country who have apparently harassed, threatened and intimidated the rest of the country.

“The recent unprovoked attacks against Northerners in some States in the South- East and South-South of Nigeria pose an existential threat to the entire country. The NEF notes and commends the restrained and mature reaction of the Northern leadership represented by the 19 Northern State Governors, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives and State Assemblies, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, Community Associations, Politicians, Elders, Coalition of Youth Groups and the millions of citizens of Nigeria from the North who recognized the value of peace, and did not respond against the people from the States from where killings and recent atrocities, were perpetrated against Northerners.

“While condoling and commiserating with the families of the victims, we remain concerned about the security and safety of our people and other Nigerians wherever they reside.

“Regarding the ongoing agitations in the country manifested in various shades and guises which have led to the recent unprovoked attacks and killings of Northerners, the NEF recognizes the duty of responsible governments anywhere in the world to protect and defend the lives and property of its citizens under all circumstances.

“It is in this connection that the NEF commends the readiness and willingness of the Federal Government of Nigeria to take all necessary measures that are permitted under the law and by the Constitution of the land to check all these existential threats to Nigeria.

“Protecting the lives of all abiding citizens of Nigeria and to bringing to book any and all group that threaten national security, is a sacred duty of government. The NEF also welcomes the presence of the Nigeria’s military and other security personnel, in all areas where the country where peace and security are severely threatened.

“The President and Commander-in-Chief has the prerogative of deploying the Armed Forces for the purpose of keeping the peace. This prerogative should be respected by all well- meaning Nigerians..

“The NEF welcomes and commends the decision taken by the South-East Governors to denounce the activities of the organization known as Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its proscription in their respective States.

“In the interest of peace, unity and stability of our great country and the wellbeing of her people, we hereby call upon the Attorney-General of the Federation and the relevant judicial authorities to continue to uphold the rule of law without fear or favour.

“We state that, we will remain vigilant over the security and welfare of Northerners in the South-East, South-South and all over Nigeria. The North has been a victim of terrorism over the years and recognizes the outline of an emerging terrorism now emerging in the South-East.

“It will NOT sit idly and watch the nation sink into chaos under new and additional threats. It is in this regard that we strongly support the Federal Government official proclamation, proscribing IPOB and its activities throughout the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We wish to reiterate our consistent position that there are no issues of disagreement and demands by individuals and groups in the country or anywhere in the world that dialogue cannot resolve.. The NEF acknowledges that we the citizens of Nigeria, are capable of resolving our issues internally.

“The North recognizes and acknowledges that there are demanding and legitimate questions on the current operations of the Nigerian State. The North has very clear ideas on all issues and positions that the nation sees as challenges and is willing to dialogue on all of them.