Attacks on IDPs, gov: Plateau residents unite against hoodlums— 3rd August 2018
The hoodlums lay ambush on the highway and attacked the governor’s convoy, damaging vehicles belonging to the Press Corps, security and NEMA.
Gyang Bere, Jos
IT was another sad moment for traumatised and agonised women, children and old people at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Anguldi, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, when hoodlums broke into the camp, unleashed terror and looted donated food items.
This was after the convoy of Governor Simon Lalong was attacked by the same hoodlums shortly after exiting the IDPs camp. He had visited the camp inmates displaced by the Fulani herdsmen invasion in 11 rural communities of Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, Bassa and Jos South LGs.
The hoodlums lay ambush on the highway and attacked the governor’s convoy with stones, rods and other objects, damaging vehicles belonging to the Press Corps, security and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
The miscreants reinforced and attacked the IDPs’ camp. Leader of the camp, Francis Chong, condemned attacks on the IDPs and Lalong: “The management team of the Geoscience IDPs Camp, Anguldi-Zawan, condemns the unruly, barbaric and nasty attack on the convoy of Lalong by some hoodlums.
“The camp disassociates itself from such barbaric acts. We want to state that such criminal actions was not in the interest of the IDPs as the hoodlums broke down the gate of the camp and attempted to loot from the relief materials donated to the camp.”
Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati: “Plateau State Government condemns the attack on the convoy of the governor by some hoodlums shortly after leaving an IDP camp at Anguldi. The hoodlums laid ambush on the highway and attacked the governor ‘s convoy.
“The attack is coming at the heels of a similar invasion on the Government House about two weeks ago, where properties and vehicles running into millions of naira were destroyed. Government views the attacks as an affront on its authority and will take appropriate measures to checkmate merchants of division and death.”
The Berom Educational and Cultural Organization (BECO), Berom Women Development Association (BEWDA) and Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) condemned and disassociated themselves from the act assuring government of total support. Equally, the Berom Patriotic in a statement by its president, Dachollom Badung and Secretary, Gyang David, said:
“It is shocking that miscreants will attack the convoy of the governor after leaving the Anguldi IDP camp. Though the camp is in Berom land it should not be misconstrued that the attack was carried out by Berom people. While we condemn the attack, we make bold to say that some miscreants with ulterior motive might have taken advantage of the vulnerability of the IDPs to carry out their heinous activities.
“We ask the governor to see the attack as a criminal action which must be unravelled and dealt with. We implore you not to relent in your effort in getting justice for people affected by conflict. We stand by you in your effort to develop Plateau State.”
Plateau Elders, under the Coalition of Plateau Patriots, led by Chief Sylvanus Lot, said: “The attacks at the Government House and on the convoy of the governor show that these elements are up to something in the state. We have spilled enough blood and shall not accept any further loss of lives and properties.
“We should remain our brothers’ keepers at all times. IDPs are victims of our violence and politicising the welfare is double victimisation and may force a change in IDP administration to the detriment of the IDPs.”
President, Jos Joint Traditional Council and the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba, said: “The monarch considers the act as not only condemnable and morally wrong, but also a departure from the good virtues and character of the hardworking youth of the state, coming at a time the state is going through security challenges threatening its peaceful and hospitable status.
“The Gbong Gwom Jos appeals to the governor and those injured in the unfortunate incident to pardon the misconduct of the youths wrongly motivated by some miscreants for selfish gains.”
