Attacks on IDPs, gov: Plateau residents unite against hoodlums

The Berom Educational and Cultural Organization (BECO), Berom Women Development Association (BEWDA) and Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) condemned and disassociated themselves from the act assuring government of total support. Equally, the Berom Patriotic in a statement by its president, Dachollom Badung and Secretary, Gyang David, said:

“It is shocking that miscreants will attack the convoy of the governor after leaving the Anguldi IDP camp. Though the camp is in Berom land it should not be misconstrued that the attack was carried out by Berom people. While we condemn the attack, we make bold to say that some miscreants with ulterior motive might have taken advantage of the vulnerability of the IDPs to carry out their heinous activities.

“We ask the governor to see the attack as a criminal action which must be unravelled and dealt with. We implore you not to relent in your effort in getting justice for people affected by conflict. We stand by you in your effort to develop Plateau State.”

Plateau Elders, under the Coalition of Plateau Patriots, led by Chief Sylvanus Lot, said: “The attacks at the Government House and on the convoy of the governor show that these elements are up to something in the state. We have spilled enough blood and shall not accept any further loss of lives and properties.