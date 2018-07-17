– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Taraba: Hoodlums attack police commissioner in Jalingo
17th July 2018 - Kebbi rice farmers laments over fertilizers scarcity
17th July 2018 - Katsina Flood: Orji kalu condoles with victims, Governor; urges them not be dismayed
17th July 2018 - Lagos CP urges religious organisations to beef up security around worship centres
17th July 2018 - US lawmakers call Trump ‘weak’ in talks
17th July 2018 - Helsinki summit: Trump, Putin vow fresh start to troubled relations
17th July 2018 - Court order Attorney-General, Prisons to produce 32 MASSOB detainees
17th July 2018 - Enugu Igweship tussle: court fixed July 23rd for hearing
17th July 2018 - Madumere: Protesters shut down Owerri
17th July 2018 - Okorocha dares Umeh, Prove your worth as a senator
Home / National / Taraba: Hoodlums attack police commissioner in Jalingo
ATTACKED CP - DAVID ADEREMI

Taraba: Hoodlums attack police commissioner in Jalingo

— 17th July 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Commissioner of Police David Akinremi was attacked by irate youths in Tudun Wada area of Jalingo yesterday morning.

The state’s police public relations officer, ASP David Misal, told newsmen in Jalingo that the commissioner had gone to the area with a team of officers to restore normalcy, following reports of youth unrest, only for the him to be stoned on the head.

Read also: Jalingo: City under siege of organized thugs

Misal, who said the commissioner was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and later discharged, also disclosed that several arrests were made during the fracas.

“Yesterday, some irate youths, armed with deadly weapons, including cutlasses, axes and other objects, started disturbing the peace of residents around Tudun Wada and Gada Boboji areas of Jalingo town. Our men were deployed there and normalcy was restored. However, this morning, we got reports that the boys had come out again in large numbers, brandishing weapons, and the situation was so bad that the CP decided to go there himself with other officers. In the course of addressing the youths to calm them down, he was stoned on the head and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was treated of his injuries.

“For now, he has been discharged and is resting at home. As we speak, a serious operation is going on there to calm the situation and forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area.”

Misal warned that the command would not sit back and watch people take the law into their hands and unleash mayhem on the populace.

“I can assure you that the command would make sure that normalcy is completely returned in the area and the perpetrators of this crime brought to book. Several arrests have been made already and thorough investigation would be carried out.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on members of the public to always report any suspicious element to the police promptly with great assurance that their identity would be safeguarded. The police in the state operate with the best professional practice and would not tolerate anyone assaulting officers who are making huge sacrifices to ensure the protection of life and property of citizens,” Misal said.

Jalingo has become a city under siege from hoodlums who continue to unleash terror on residents, and street fights have become commonplace, with growing number of indiscriminate attacks on residents. The command has cracked down on criminal gangs and made several arrests in recent times but the situation so far seems to be far from being under control.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ATTACKED CP - DAVID ADEREMI

Taraba: Hoodlums attack police commissioner in Jalingo

— 17th July 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Taraba State Commissioner of Police David Akinremi was attacked by irate youths in Tudun Wada area of Jalingo yesterday morning. The state’s police public relations officer, ASP David Misal, told newsmen in Jalingo that the commissioner had gone to the area with a team of officers to restore normalcy, following reports of…

  • Rice farmers

    Kebbi rice farmers laments over fertilizers scarcity

    — 17th July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Rice farmers in Kebbi State have expressed concerns over their inabilities to secure fertilizers for their raining season cultivation and observed that the shortage of the product might hamper their outputs.  Cross section of farmers at FADAMA land along Dikku road,Birnin-Kebbi who spoke to newsmen on their plights, noted that despite their readiness…

  • Kastina Flood

    Katsina Flood: Orji kalu condoles with victims, Governor; urges them not be dismayed

    — 17th July 2018

    Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Former Governor of Abia State Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with the Governor and people of Katsina State over the recent tragic flood disaster which claimed over 44 lives and left over 20 persons missing in Jibia Local Government Area of the state. The Former Governor who…

  • SECURITY - WORSHIP CENTRES

    Lagos CP urges religious organisations to beef up security around worship centres

    — 17th July 2018

    Christopher Oji The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has urged religious leaders to beef up security around their worship centres. Read also: Enugu Catholic priest kidnapped During a press briefing yesterday at the police command headquarters in Ikeja, the CP disclosed that of kidnappers who pretend to be worshippers were on the prowl,…

  • Court order Attorney-General, Prisons to produce 32 MASSOB detainees

    — 17th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu A Magistrate Court, in Enugu North Magisterial District, Tuesday, ordered the Attorney-General of Enugu State and the Nigeria Prisons Service to produce members of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) incarcerated since May 24. The 32 MASSOB-BIM members were arrested on May 22 during their celebration of Biafra anniversary in Enugu, and…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share