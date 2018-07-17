– The Sun News
LALONG

Attack on Lalong, Govt. House’ll plunge Plateau to ethnic crisis – Patriots

— 17th July 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

A group of Plateau State elders, under the guise  of Plateau Patriots, have declared that the continuous attack on Government House Jos and the convoy of Governor Simon Lalong by suspected hoodlums would only plunge the state into an unending ethnic war.

Spokesman of the group and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Silvanus Lot, said this on Tuesday, during a press conference, in Jos.

Chief Lot also accused the Berom ethnic nationality, who lost over 230 persons during the recent herdsmen attacks in the state, of attacking innocent persons on the highways.

“The attacks and destruction of Government properties at the Government House Jos and the one of Saturday July 14, 2018, on the convoy of the Governor Simon  Lalong during a visit to the IDP camp in Anguldi, Jos South, show that these elements are up to something in the state.

“We consider the stoning of the governor as an introduction of a very dangerous dimension to Plateau state politics.

“It is disingenuous to extend politics to the personal safety of the governor and this points to sinister motives to create anarchy and uncontrolled violence in the state.

“In such a diverse state, this is a very dangerous expression of disagreement which if not stopped could become a source of great instability as ethnic groups target governors from other ethnicity for humiliation or even assassination.

READ ALSO: Makurdi landing permit not political – NAF

“We condemn in strong terms the attack on the Governor’s convoy and to tell the hoodlums that their days are numbered. Governance does not belong to few ethnic groups and neither is violence the monopoly of these groups.

Chief Lot warned that Plateau has spilled enough blood and shall not accept any further loss of lives and property and called on Federal Government and security agencies to identify the perpetrators of the recent killings in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, Bassa and Jos South Local Government Area for prosecution to serve as deterrents to others.

He called on the residents of Plateau to unite against the common enemies of the state, saying that the attacks predated the administration of Governor Lalong.

Worried by the deplorable condition of over 38, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at various camps spread across five local government areas in the state, Dung Malou, Chairman Laurium Mining Company has provided succor to children, women and the aged languishing in the camps.

Represent by Rev. Ron Gyang, Pastor in charge of COCIN LCC Vwangyama, prayed God to reveal the perpetrators and sponsors of the attacks with a view to face the full wrath of the law.

“I wish to sympathize with the victims of the recent attacks in part of the state that led to the death of so many persons and the physical and psychological wounding of a coliseum number of people and communities.

“I condole the government and people of Plateau State and pray for ‘Divine Healing’ to the wounded and ‘eternal rest’ to those who lost their lives. I called on my brothers and sister who were displaced to kindly accept these relief materials and pleaded to individuals and organisations to respond to this clarion call of cooperative responsibility.”

