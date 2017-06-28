Attack: Clan head makes case for displaced persons

The Head of Ikyurav clan in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue, Chief Julius Adi, on Wednesday, called on the government and spirited individuals to assist the displaced persons in his domain.

Adi, who made this call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi, said that on June 12, his community was attacked about 12:00 a.m. by gunmen suspected to be Jukun people.

He lamented that the crisis had started in May when no fewer than 22 houses were razed by the assailants.

Adi said that Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, had visited the area and attempted to broker peace between the two groups, that is Tiv and Jukun, when the crisis began.

”But with this renewed attack on my people, it means that the governor’s words were not taken seriously because he sued for absolute peace,” he said.

He said that many families at Fiidi village had to look for a new settlement, stressing that their situation worsened in view of the fact that the ugly incident occurred during this rainy season.

“We have been thrown into confusion; as it affects our families and those depending on us; there is no shelter, as everything we call our own has been destroyed in the unfortunate incident,” he said.

He said that he, in particular, was left without anything, saying: “this is how I came out of my house”, without even a pin in his hand.

Adi lamented that for now, they had no homes and feeding was their major challenge, adding that they needed assistance in order to survive.

All efforts made by NAN to speak with the leaders of Jukun in the area, did not yield any result, as they had deserted the community.

Source: NAN