– The Sun News
Latest
21st August 2018 - ADC has done well within short period – Obasanjo
21st August 2018 - Abuja building collapse: Death toll rises to 3
21st August 2018 - Roadblocks against women
21st August 2018 - When a community is ransacked ceaselessly
21st August 2018 - CR7, Modric, Salah gun for UEFA award
21st August 2018 - Nigeria escapes FIFA ban
21st August 2018 - Musa: I was dragged to Saudi Arabia 
21st August 2018 - ATP ranking: Djokovic zooms to 6th spot 
21st August 2018 - Haye: I can beat Tyson Fury, Joshua, Wilder
21st August 2018 - Happy Eid el-Kabir celebration
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / ATP ranking: Djokovic zooms to 6th spot 
ATP RANKING

ATP ranking: Djokovic zooms to 6th spot 

— 21st August 2018

Novak Djokovic jumps four spots to No. 6 in the ATP Rankings after lifting his 31st ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open.

The 31-year-old became the first player to achieve the Career Golden Masters after completing his collection of ATP World Tour Masters 1000 trophies at the Western & Southern Open.

READ ALSO I will die in APC, Gov. Bindow insists

In his sixth final at the Ohio-based event, Djokovic lifted his first trophy after a straight-sets win over seven-time champion Roger Federer.

The 31-time Masters 1000 titles was pushed to a deciding set in four of his six encounters in Cincinnati and beat three Top 10 opponents en route to the title. With 4,445 points, Djokovic climbs four places to No. 6 in the ATP Rankings.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADC

ADC has done well within short period – Obasanjo

— 21st August 2018

Phillip Nwosu Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to stand out in the Nigerian political terrain and avoid the same mistakes that affected the smooth running of major political parties in the country. The former president, who spoke when he received the National Working Committee of the ADC, led by…

  • ABUJA

    Abuja building collapse: Death toll rises to 3

    — 21st August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja The death toll from the collapsed building in Jabi District of Abuja, yesterday, rose to three, following the recovery of one body during resumed rescue operations ordered by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello. The minister “directing the rescue team back to site was as a result of strong…

  • NEW YAM FESTIVAL

    Rivers community marks new yam festival after years of crisis

    — 21st August 2018

    For the past four years, the famous new yam festival celebrated yearly in Egiland, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers was not marked. Tony John, Port Harcourt New yam festival, for communities that observe and celebrate it, is a period of joy and thanksgiving to God, for making the natives see a new harvest…

  • Tinubu plotting to succeed Buhari in 2023 – Saraki

    Tinubu plotting to succeed Buhari in 2023 – Saraki

    — 21st August 2018

    “Tinubu would rather live with the identified inadequacies in the government for the sake of fulfilling and preserving his presidential ambition in 2023.” – Tackles president, APC Fred Itua, Abuja Twenty-four hours after former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alleged that Senate President, Bukola Saraki, exited the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because…

  • TINUBU UNFAIR TO WIKE

    You’re unfair to Wike, Rivers govt tells ex-Lagos gov

    — 21st August 2018

    Ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, is still in the eye of the storm following his attack of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, with Rivers State government accusing him of being unfair to Governor Nyesom Wike. READ ALSO: Davido endorses Governor Wike for 2nd term Tinubu, in his statement, on Sunday, had alleged…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share