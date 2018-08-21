Novak Djokovic jumps four spots to No. 6 in the ATP Rankings after lifting his 31st ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title at the Western & Southern Open.

The 31-year-old became the first player to achieve the Career Golden Masters after completing his collection of ATP World Tour Masters 1000 trophies at the Western & Southern Open.

In his sixth final at the Ohio-based event, Djokovic lifted his first trophy after a straight-sets win over seven-time champion Roger Federer.

The 31-time Masters 1000 titles was pushed to a deciding set in four of his six encounters in Cincinnati and beat three Top 10 opponents en route to the title. With 4,445 points, Djokovic climbs four places to No. 6 in the ATP Rankings.