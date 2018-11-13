Novak Djokovic has led the way in the latest men’s tennis rankings as he starts his bid for a sixth title at the ATP Finals.

The Serb commands the standings with 8,045 points from Rafael Nadal of Spain (7,480) and Switzerland’s Roger Federer (6,020) in an unchanged top 10.

Djokovic moved back to the top past the currently injured Nadal last week in a strong comeback from elbow surgery, and is already confirmed to remain first at the end of the season.

He received the year-end No.1 trophy on Sunday in London at the ATP Finals where he was to play his opening match later on Monday against American John Isner.

ATP top 10

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer

Juan Martin del Potro

Alexander Zverev

Kevin Anderson

Marin Cilic

Dominic Thiem

Kei Nishikori

John Isner