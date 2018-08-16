Atletico Madrid have won the 2018 UEFA Super Cup courtesy of an extra-time 4-2 victory over city rivals Real Madrid in Tallinn on Wednesday.

Atletico took the lead inside the very first minute through a fine solo effort from Diego Costa, but Karim Benzema levelled things up before half time and Sergio Ramos scored from the spot to put Real in front shortly after the hour mark.

Costa doubled his personal tally 11 minutes from time to force extra time, though, and strikes from Saul Niguez and Koke in the first period of the additional 30 saw Atletico win the trophy for a third time in their history.

Atletico took the lead after only 49 seconds as Costa flicked a long ball forward to himself, shrugging off Sergio Ramos and powering past Raphael Varane before thumping a thunderbolt past Keylor Navas at the front post from what looked like an impossible angle.

It was the fastest goal in UEFA Super Cup history, and also raised immediate questions over Navas at his near post in the absence of new summer signing Thibaut Courtois.

Real began to grow into the game after their slow start and Marcelo lashed one long-range strike over the crossbar before they levelled things up through Benzema, although Gareth Bale was the architect of the equaliser.

It was the familiar figure of Ramos who eventually gave his side the lead, though, with the skipper confidently tucking his penalty into the bottom corner shortly after the hour mark having seen Juanfran correctly punished for a handball.

It was Costa who got the last laugh, though and he levelled things up with 11 minutes remaining when he tucked home Angel Correa’s cutback from inside the six-yard box after a mistake from Marcelo had released Juanfran down the right flank.

Lopetegui’s side shot themselves in the foot moments later, though, giving the ball away in a dangerous area and allowing Costa and Thomas Partey to combine to find Niguez.

The midfielder still had plenty to do, but he connected with his first-time volley perfectly and sent it flying into the top corner past a helpless Navas.

Atletico’s fourth arrived just six minutes later as they took the game away from Real in the first period of extra time, with Koke adding the finishing touch to a slick team move which saw Costa and Vitolo both involved in the buildup.