Sunday’s Madrid derby was marred by a shocking incident which saw Atletico’s captain Tachi bite Vinicius Junior.

Atletico’s second string side rescued a point against Real Madrid Castilla in the Segunda Division B, but the result paled in comparison to the deplorable scenes.

The flashpoint came after Castilla took the lead following two superb strikes from Los Blancos’ £38million summer signing Vinicius.

The 18-year-old showed glimpses of just why the Champions League winners forked out such a lofty fee, with his second of the afternoon catching the eye in particular.

The Brazilian picked the ball up on the edge of the box before cutting inside and sending a superb, curling effort fizzing past Atletico goalkeeper San Roman.

But just nine minutes later, Vinicius found himself entangled on the ground with Atletico’s skipper before the defender hauled him to the ground.

Tachi then snapped his head forward in an attempt to bite Vinicius, prompting outrage from not only the player but team-mates as an unsavoury fracas broke out on the pitch.

The furore saw Tachi go into the book but Vinicius was also cautioned following his, somewhat understandably, furious reaction to the incident as first-team boss Julen Lopetegui watched on from the stands.