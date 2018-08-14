– The Sun News
Antoine Griezmann has been appointed vice-captain for Atletico Madrid following a restructure in the wake of Gabi Fernandez’s exit.

First-team captain Gabi has been replaced in the primary role by Diego Godin with Griezmann one of three vice-captains alongside midfielder Koke and long-serving defender Juanfran.

READ ALSO France 2018: Falconets set up Spain q/finals clash

The move is being reported as a further sign that the French forward, who turned down advances from Barcelona this summer to sign a new-contract, wishes to spend the best years of his career with Atleti.

The 27-year-old joined Los Rojiblancos from Real Sociedad in 2014 and has scored 112 goals in 209 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side.

