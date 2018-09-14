With the widespread clamour for restructuring, the amoebic politics of Nigeria has adjusted its shape to accommodate the buzz word in the political exigensies of transition year 2019. The opposition PDP, which is positioning itself to wrest power from the incumbent APC, is making a huge campaign issue out of the clamour for restructuring. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a leading contender for president on the platform of the opposition PDP, has firmly hinged his aspiration on the issue of restructuring. He is one of the significant few from the North that are championing the clamour for restructuring. By riding on the crest of restructuring, Atiku is perceived to be making inroads into the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria, where restructuring is fast degenerating into loose cannon of populism. Atiku’s restructuring myth as a silver bullet that would kill Nigeria’s problems had to busted by no less a person than Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Describing Atiku’s restructuring plan as vague, Osinbajo contended that good governance, not necessarily physical and geographical restructuring, was fundamentally needed to solve Nigeria’s problems. The recent heated exchange between Atiku and Osinbajo has further deepened the debate about restructuring and related issues. Geophysical and political restructuring is an open-ended continuous process that has been with Nigeria throughout British colonial era to post-Independence era, with intermittent military rule and democratic rule. The amalgamation of the southern and northern protectorates in 1914 with the establishment of the unelected Nigerian Council of Lord Lugard as the governing body was a process of restructuring. Subsequent colonial constitutional development that saw the adoption of the Clifford Constitution in 1922, which abrogated the unelected council of 1914 and replaced it with a partly elected legislative council for the Southern Protectorate as a precursor to federalism was a form of restructuring. The Richard Constitution of 1946, which firmly established Nigeria as a federation of three regions, East, West and North, was a continuation of the process of restructuring, which began in 1914. The Nigerian federation would be further restructured with the adoption of the Macpherson Constitution of 1951, which bestowed on the federating units full legislative and executive autonomous governance structures. READ ALSO: Restructuring: Osinbajo repent

After independence in 1960, Nigeria would undergo further restructuring. The creation out of the original federating units of three regions, a fourth, and the Mid-West region was a process of restructuring. The January coup and counter-coup of July 1966 were violent attempts at restructuring. The promulgation of unification Decree 34 of 1966 by then Head of State, Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi, which reduced substantially the autonomy of the four federating units resulting into a stronger centre restructured Nigeria. Beginning from 1967, when Gowon broke the four regions into 12 states, which was continued by succeeding military regimes in 1975 [19], 1987 [21], 1991 [31] and 1996 [36] were all processes of restructuring. It was restructuring when, in 1979, 1992 and 1999, upon transition from military to civil democratic rule, Nigeria opted for American-style presidential government in place of the First Republic’s Westminster system of government. Despite these processes of restructuring, the Nigerian state has not been able to satisfy the yearnings of its constituent peoples. This clearly illustrates that good governance can neither be decreed nor legislated in Nigeria without the complements of the enabling resolve of the constituent peoples to make their nation work for them. No structure has worked for Nigeria because physical restructuring of its geography without the organic restructuring of the minds of its constituent peoples to evolve out of them Nigerians in the true sense of the word has been an exercise in futility.