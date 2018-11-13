“The statement by the Aviation ministry that the search of Atiku Abubakar’s plane is “routine” is an afterthought that does not hold water…”

Lukman Olabiyi

The campaign organisation of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) has dismissed that the Federal Government’s response to a special security squad search of his private jet as an afterthought.

Abubakar returned to Nigeria, in the early hours of Sunday, from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where he had been on holiday after winning the party’s presidential primary but, on his arrival, his aircraft was ‘violently’ searched by the security agents.

In its reaction to the search of its principal’s plane by the security agents, APCO, in a statement, yesterday, recalled the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s November 5 statement, which accused Atiku of having strategy meetings for the purpose of moving “illicit cash” into Nigeria, and concluded it was clear that the APC-led government deliberately did what they to embarrass PDP presidential candidate by invading his plane.

“The official denial by the All Progressives Congress and the Presidency, of any hand in the ordeal of the former vice president is put to the lie when you examine their statement of last week which was clearly what was implemented against the former vice president. It also shows that both parties have no credibility and will do or say anything to further their interests.

“The statement by the Aviation ministry that the search of Atiku Abubakar’s plane is “routine” is an afterthought that does not hold water for the simple reason that the PDP presidential candidate has been flying in and out of Nigeria without ever receiving such a treatment until the APC released their statement.

“This event raises grave concerns about using government services for purely political purposes and what this portends for the conduct of free and fair elections in February 2019, and shows as hollow President Buhari’s promise to superintendent over credible polls”/ the release read.

“APC, however, reminded Nigerians and the international community that by Nigeria’s constitution, only the president can order the deployment of military and paramilitary personnel as Commander-in-Chief. That combined with the statement released last week is proof beyond reasonable doubt that what happened to Atiku Abubakar was not a routine exercise but a deliberate attempt to intimidate him by those who have seen the political handwriting on the wall.”