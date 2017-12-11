Atiku’s Intels sues FG to stop deportation of 102 foreign workers
— 11th December 2017
From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
Intels Nigeria Ltd has asked the Federal High Court Abuja to stop the federal government decision revoking the residence/work permits of 102 expatriates in its workforce.
The company is seeking the court permission to apply for judicial review of the decision which was taken by the federal government through Comptroller General of Immigration Service.
Intels is owned by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who recently dumped the President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party.
The suit, number FHC/ABJ/CS/1180/2017, was dated November 24, and filed on behalf of the company by Adeniyi Adegbonmire (SAN).
The Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede is listed in the suit as the only respondent.
He had on November 15 issued a press statement that the residence/work permits of Intels expatriate staff had been revoked.
Babandede further issued a directive that the said persons should leave the Nigerian territory on or before November 30.
Intels filed the action pursuant to Order 34 Rule 3 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2009.
When the case was mentioned in court Monday, there was no legal representation for the Comptroller General of Immigration.
Adegbonmire who announced appearance for Intels told the court that hearing notice and the order asking the respondent to show cause why the reliefs sought by the applicant should not be granted were served on the Immigration boss.
Consequently, Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourned the matter to January 10, 2018.
