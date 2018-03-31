The Sun News
Latest
31st March 2018 - Atiku, Wike, Okorocha, Ayade, Ortom, Ajimobi, others preach peace at Easter
31st March 2018 - FG names alleged treasury looters
31st March 2018 - Agboola Juliet 07053577466
31st March 2018 - Joshua: I am battle ready for Parker
31st March 2018 - Lagos most wanted cultist arrested
31st March 2018 - Judo: Port-Harcourt set to host national championship
31st March 2018 - Heartland settles for Turkish technical adviser
31st March 2018 - GOtv Boxing Night 14: Wize King’ll Fall In First Round –Jagaban
31st March 2018 - Emirs at war over Buhari
31st March 2018 - Third force: Our joker for 2019–JHALIL, Tafawa Balewa’S SON
Home / Cover / National / Atiku, Wike, Okorocha, Ayade, Ortom, Ajimobi, others preach peace at Easter

Atiku, Wike, Okorocha, Ayade, Ortom, Ajimobi, others preach peace at Easter

— 31st March 2018

willy eya, Lagos TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt, STANLEY UZOARU, Owerri, ROSE EJEMBI, Makurdi, WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti and GILBERT EKEZIE, Lagos

As Christians all over the world mark the Easter celebration tomorrow, prominent Nigerians have enjoined them to emulate Christ’s virtues.
In their congratulory messages made available to Saturday Sun, they advised Christians and all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and sacrifice as we pray for peace in the nation.
Leading the pack is former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who called on Nigerians to shun hatred, but to rather cultivate the virtues of love and sacrifice that characterised the life of Jesus Christ.
Abubakar, who recently indicated interest in the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement issued by his media office described the two qualities as essential for ensuring unity in Nigeria, especially at this time “when vested and provincial interests threaten to tear the nation apart.’’
He also encouraged Nigerians in leadership positions to use the opportunity of the Easter celebration to reflect on their stewardship to the people and the nation.
In his message, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, urged Christians to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would advance the course of development.
He noted that Easter exemplified the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, adding that as role models Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.
While describing Easter as a period of new beginning, forgiveness, love and friendship, he urged the privileged to reach out to the less-privileged as a way of deepening the culture of true Christianity.
In his message, the Imo State governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, urged Christians in the country to seize the opportunity to pray for the state and the nation.
Okorocha, in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, enjoined Christians to pray for peace for the state and the nation.
His Cross River State’s counterpart, Prof. Ben Ayade, called on Cross Riverians and Nigerians to reflect deeply on the life of Jesus Christ, who sacrificed his life to redeem mankind.
Ayade, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Ita, observed that it was only through selfless service and sacrifice to fatherland that Nigeria can attain the desired socio-political and economic progress.
In his message, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, urged people of the state not to lose hope, stressing that his administration is committed to bringing herdsmen attacks to an end to enable thousands of internally displaced persons currently staying in eight IDP camps across the state to return home.
Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, urged Christians to use the occasion to pray fervently for the country to overcome the socio-economic challenges currently confronting it.
In the message signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, he called on Christians to pray for the restoration of peace and tranquility in all the trouble spots across the country, particularly, the North-East.
The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, urged Christians to focus more on love, unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence which he tagged “the hallmark of the earthly ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ.” These are the panacea for the nation’s challenges, he added.
The Minister in a goodwill message by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, urged Christians to make ample use of the opportunity of the season, not only to engage in sober reflection but to also emulate the sacrificial example of Jesus Christ who laid down his life for the salvation of mankind.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Niger state chapter, urged Nigerians, irrespective of their faith to continue to pray for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria, especially at this trying time in the nation’s history.
State Chairman of the party, Tanko Beji, who stated this in his Easter message also asked the people to “deeply reflect on developments in our dear state.”
The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, in his message advised Nigerians to use the opportunity of this year’s Easter to promote peace and love in the country as that this is the only way to acknowledge and appreciate what Jesus has done for humanity.
Giving the advice in Lagos yesterday while speaking at this year’s two-day Easter programme entitled, “God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessings”and held at The Lord’s Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, he remarked that although God has offered human beings everlasting peace at no cost, the cost will be high if they reject the free offer.
The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, urged Nigerians to use the period to reflect on the situation in the country and to pray for the survival of Nigeria’s democracy.
In his Easter message issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Ike Abonyi, he said that the nation’s democracy since 1999 has been under heavy stress and needs all hands to be on deck if it is going to survive.
The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, peace and tolerance as taught and practised by Jesus Christ during his lifetime.
An aspirant for 2019 Imo State gubernatorial election on the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nick Opara-Ndudu in his message, urged Imo people not to lose hope as the state “will rise again.”

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Atiku, Wike, Okorocha, Ayade, Ortom, Ajimobi, others preach peace at Easter

— 31st March 2018

willy eya, Lagos TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt, STANLEY UZOARU, Owerri, ROSE EJEMBI, Makurdi, WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti and GILBERT EKEZIE, Lagos As Christians all over the world mark the Easter celebration tomorrow, prominent Nigerians have enjoined them to emulate Christ’s virtues. In their congratulory messages made available to Saturday Sun, they advised Christians and all Nigerians…

  • FG names alleged treasury looters

    — 31st March 2018

    ■ Urges them to return looted funds  Ismail Omipidan The federal government yesterday released what it said was list of those who allegedly  looted the country’s treasury dry under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration.  Addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said it decided to release the list…

  • Joshua: I am battle ready for Parker

    — 31st March 2018

    As they stood atop the scales at Friday’s weigh-in, Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker both looked at ease, confident in their own lighter frames, chuckling in the face of pressure ahead of today’s heavyweight mega-fight in front of 78,000 in Cardiff. A brass band had just led Joshua in, a haka greeted Parker. The show…

  • Lagos most wanted cultist arrested

    — 31st March 2018

    Christopher Oji The most wanted cultist in Lagos, Kanmi (a.k.a Father ) has been arrested by the state Police Command. Father was declared wanted by the police after he was recently released from the prison. Father was reportedly feared by cult groups within Mushin, Itire, Lawanson and Ilasamaja areas of the state. It was further…

  • Emirs at war over Buhari

    — 31st March 2018

    Kenny Ashaka It would appear that since the dethronement of Alhaji Mustapha Jokolo as the 19th emir of Gwandu and the ascension of his successor, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar, also known as Major General Muhammadu Jega, this pair of closely associated emirs have placed their connection by family on ice with one suspecting the other….

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share