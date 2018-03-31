Atiku, Wike, Okorocha, Ayade, Ortom, Ajimobi, others preach peace at Easter

willy eya, Lagos TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt, STANLEY UZOARU, Owerri, ROSE EJEMBI, Makurdi, WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti and GILBERT EKEZIE, Lagos

As Christians all over the world mark the Easter celebration tomorrow, prominent Nigerians have enjoined them to emulate Christ’s virtues.

In their congratulory messages made available to Saturday Sun, they advised Christians and all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and sacrifice as we pray for peace in the nation.

Leading the pack is former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who called on Nigerians to shun hatred, but to rather cultivate the virtues of love and sacrifice that characterised the life of Jesus Christ.

Abubakar, who recently indicated interest in the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement issued by his media office described the two qualities as essential for ensuring unity in Nigeria, especially at this time “when vested and provincial interests threaten to tear the nation apart.’’

He also encouraged Nigerians in leadership positions to use the opportunity of the Easter celebration to reflect on their stewardship to the people and the nation.

In his message, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, urged Christians to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would advance the course of development.

He noted that Easter exemplified the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, adding that as role models Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

While describing Easter as a period of new beginning, forgiveness, love and friendship, he urged the privileged to reach out to the less-privileged as a way of deepening the culture of true Christianity.

In his message, the Imo State governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, urged Christians in the country to seize the opportunity to pray for the state and the nation.

Okorocha, in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, enjoined Christians to pray for peace for the state and the nation.

His Cross River State’s counterpart, Prof. Ben Ayade, called on Cross Riverians and Nigerians to reflect deeply on the life of Jesus Christ, who sacrificed his life to redeem mankind.

Ayade, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Ita, observed that it was only through selfless service and sacrifice to fatherland that Nigeria can attain the desired socio-political and economic progress.

In his message, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, urged people of the state not to lose hope, stressing that his administration is committed to bringing herdsmen attacks to an end to enable thousands of internally displaced persons currently staying in eight IDP camps across the state to return home.

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, urged Christians to use the occasion to pray fervently for the country to overcome the socio-economic challenges currently confronting it.

In the message signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, he called on Christians to pray for the restoration of peace and tranquility in all the trouble spots across the country, particularly, the North-East.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, urged Christians to focus more on love, unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence which he tagged “the hallmark of the earthly ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ.” These are the panacea for the nation’s challenges, he added.

The Minister in a goodwill message by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, urged Christians to make ample use of the opportunity of the season, not only to engage in sober reflection but to also emulate the sacrificial example of Jesus Christ who laid down his life for the salvation of mankind.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Niger state chapter, urged Nigerians, irrespective of their faith to continue to pray for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria, especially at this trying time in the nation’s history.

State Chairman of the party, Tanko Beji, who stated this in his Easter message also asked the people to “deeply reflect on developments in our dear state.”

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, in his message advised Nigerians to use the opportunity of this year’s Easter to promote peace and love in the country as that this is the only way to acknowledge and appreciate what Jesus has done for humanity.

Giving the advice in Lagos yesterday while speaking at this year’s two-day Easter programme entitled, “God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessings”and held at The Lord’s Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, he remarked that although God has offered human beings everlasting peace at no cost, the cost will be high if they reject the free offer.

The National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, urged Nigerians to use the period to reflect on the situation in the country and to pray for the survival of Nigeria’s democracy.

In his Easter message issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Ike Abonyi, he said that the nation’s democracy since 1999 has been under heavy stress and needs all hands to be on deck if it is going to survive.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, peace and tolerance as taught and practised by Jesus Christ during his lifetime.

An aspirant for 2019 Imo State gubernatorial election on the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nick Opara-Ndudu in his message, urged Imo people not to lose hope as the state “will rise again.”