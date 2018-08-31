– The Sun News
ATIKU WEEPS

Atiku weeps as supporters present him nomination form

— 31st August 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Presidential aspirant under the umbrella of People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, broke down in tears when leaders of his supporters’ group presented him with 2019 PDP presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

Cost of the forms, N12 million, was raised by members of over 2,000 support groups that are working at different locations across Nigeria to ensure that their choice candidate emerge winner in 2019 presidential election.

The presentation event, which took place at Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Headquarters at Wuse 2, Abuja, attracted hundreds of supporters who apparently turned the office and its adjoining streets into a carnival arena.

Director General of Atiku Campaign Organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, in his welcome address, appreciated the thirst and desire of the supporters for good governance expected to be delivered by Atiku.

He challenged the supporters to take the campaign to the grassroots, exposing Nigerians to benefits of participating in the political processes that would herald the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s President.

He assured them that the campaign organisation would continue to consult with all stakeholders at the level of political party and otherwise, so that Atiku could enjoy massive support at the primary election and beyond.

In his remarks, the former Vice President, said he was overwhelmed by the level of support he has enjoyed from all stakeholders since he declared his interest to contest for the office of the President.

Atiku’s words  “Today’s event is significant and historical, because it is the first time in three decades of my political career that young men and women used their hard earned money to purchase nomination and expression of interest forms for me without my permission or consent.

“One the of the support group leader, in her speech, forced tears down my cheek when she highlighted several socioeconomic, security and political challenges being faced in Nigeria today.”

He took an undertaking to give all strength and experience in him, to pull Nigeria out of dungeon of under development and set it on the lane of socioeconomic growth and development.

