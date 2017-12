From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, visited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat, Wadata House, in Abuja.

This is Atiku’s first visit to the PDP secretariat after he rejoined the opposition, last Sunday.

Atiku , who arrived Wadata House, at about 11.58a.m was received by members of the National Caretaker Committee of the party.