Home / National / Atiku, Tambuwal in secret meeting
ATIKU

Atiku, Tambuwal in secret meeting

— 13th August 2018

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State met behind closed doors, in Abuja. on Sunday night, it was gathered.

Atiku, who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is eying the presidential ticket of the party, while the Sokoto State governor is also believed to have similar ambition.

READ ALSO: 121,317 PVCs yet to be collected in Akwa Ibom – INEC

It was gathered that both men met at the Asokoro Abuja residence of the former vice president.

Tambuwal was however said to have had a separate meeting with the Director-General of Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Media Adviser to Atiku, Paul Ibe, confirmed that Governor Tambuwal was at Atiku’s residence, on Sunday.

