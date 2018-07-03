National President/Global Coordinator of Women and Youths Support Group (WAYS) for Atiku 2019, Kemi Adesanya-Eboda, has described the recent killings in Plateau State and the petrol tanker fire in Lagos as painful and a great loss to the country.

Adesanya-Eboda commiserated with the families that lost their loved ones in the two separate incidents and called on the government to ensure the perpetrators, especially the Plateau killings, are brought to justice.

She commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely visit to Plateau State to assess the situation himself, and called for immediate re-assessment of the country’s security apparatus to be more proactive, so that crimes can always be nipped in the bud. In the same vein, Adesanya-Eboda decried the loss of life and property in the Lagos tanker inferno.

She commended the combined efforts of the Lagos State Police Command, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASAMA) and the Rapid Response Square, for containing the spread of the fire and minimising loss of life and property.

She lamented the escalating clashes between cattle herders and farmers which have led to so many loss of lives in recent times, and said the only solution is for Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) and support Atiku’s presidential bid for the 2019 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the former vice president has enjoined the PDP South West delegates to make a better choice by supporting his candidature in the party’s forthcoming primary election.

Chairman, All Atiku Support Groups (AASG), Mr. Oladimeji Fabiyi, who represented Atiku, made the call at the inauguration of the South West zone leadership of the Atiku Democratic Movement at Ibadan

Fabiyi said Atiku remains the candidate with a clear vision and adequate strength of character to return PDP and the country back to glory.