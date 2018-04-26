The Sun News
Atiku slams Buhari on lazy youths comments

— 26th April 2018

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said President Muhammadu Buhari would not describe Nigerian youths as lazy if he were an employer of labour.

At the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster, the United Kingdom, penultimate week, president Buhari said most Nigerian youths want some things for free, with the belief that Nigeria is an oil-producing country. During a question and answer session at Chatham House, UK, yesterday, Atiku said he was not surprised by Buhari’s statement as he (the president) does not relate with the youths.

He said: “On the issue of youths, I am an employer of labour and most of that labour is youth-dominated and I make a lot of profits from my businesses.

“I don’t agree with the assumption that the youths are lazy or they are indolent. Certainly, I don’t. But, I’m not surprised with the fellow who made that remark because he’s not an employer of labour.

“He has no business, he has no educational institution so he doesn’t relate with youths in schools, so, I don’t blame him.”

The former vice president also criticised the multiple exchange rate in the country, saying it does not encourage foreign investors to put their money in Nigeria.

“We have only witnessed it in this administration. We must have a stable exchange rate that is predictable and will also allow investors to plan their investments in Nigeria, over a long period of time. Certainly, I’m not in support of multiple exchange rate. I am a supporter of a unified exchange rate.”

Atiku also reiterated his earlier position that he can achieve restructuring within six months, if elected president.

“It is doable. In fact, what I’ve told many Nigerians at home is that if you give me six months, I know I will be able to achieve a fast level of restructuring, otherwise, the Concurrent List issue…

“It’s very easy to deal with it because there is no state that you will call and say ‘I want to give you this responsibility together with the resources’ and will say ‘no’.

“I want every state to be able to hold their leaders accountable because, government is being accused of everything even when it’s not in its area of responsibility.”

  1. sirOscie. 26th April 2018 at 12:26 pm
    Great Speech Atiku Abubakar.
    We are blessed to have leader like you, A leader that believes in his people and equally working tirelessly to better lives of youths in the country by investing heavily in Nigeria.
    To move forward we need our country RESTRUCTURED and everyone carried along, Enough of the feeding bottle federalism ,Time to get our country working again is now and The Former Vice President is the Man for the job.
    God bless Nigeria!.

