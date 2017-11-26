Atiku rolls again

To many political observers, the defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not come as a surprise though many see it as yet another act by a rolling stone. The Turaki had left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in similar circumstances in 2014 when it was evident that he would not get the party’s presidential ticket.

Since his entry into APC, he had remained an outsider. Either the party viewed him with suspicion or it blatantly treated him with ridicule. With the latest onslaught on his businesses, Atiku had, had it up to his neck and decided to throw in the towel. To say his departure would not affect the APC is a big lie and whoever believes that lie has fallen for the worst political scam in Nigeria’s history.

Atiku is a political strategist that cannot be ignored. He proved his mettle right from his Peoples Democratic days, with the late General Shehu Yar’Adua. Truly, much of that movement seems decimated, he still remains a force not only in his native North East but also nationally. It is obvious that APC is jittery with looming implosion but would naturally say it does not matter but insiders say there is great disquiet in the party.

Atiku’s likely return to the PDP is the killer punch. The party has been rebuilding since it emerged from its self-inflicted and induced crisis. With Atiku, its chances would be brightened ahead of the 2019npresidential election. One may ask what Atiku is bringing to the PDP table. His groundswell appeal, of course. His North East zone has two governors. He’s kind of kindred spirit with Bukola Saraki, senate president, who himself is not comfortable with the APC. It was Atiku’s backing that helped him to the senate presidency and sustained him there during the turbulent months orchestrated by the APC, following his emergence against the party’s preference for another candidate. Saraki’s next move is not even so sure and if feelers are right, he might follow the Atiku example, as surely some APC governors are rumoured to do soon.

However it goes, Atiku has made inroad into the North Central already. The South East and South South would rather do business with Atiku than Buhari for obvious reasons. Atiku has been consistent in his support for restructuring and this is sweet music to the ears of the two regions, and, of course, the South West. In the South West, the political maestro, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose strategies led to the formation of APC and eventual enthronement of the party, is biting his fingers in regret, as he has been schemed out by ‘outsiders’. Nobody can boldly say Tinubu is for Buhari or APC wholesale anymore. And with his recent meeting with the Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti, a new political realignment is imminent in the region, which may not favour APC. So, Atiku also has a leg inside South West where he enjoys chummy relationship with the APC national leader. That leaves Buhari with his North West where he also has problems with the likes of Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The Atiku example is the beginning of the collapse of APC house of cards. The party was a bed of strange bedfellows created solely to push the delirious government of Goodluck Jonathan out of office but it had no plans to govern. Nigerians have never had it so raw with the government’s tottering steps even almost three years since its inception apart from blaming the previous government. This singsong angers Nigerians because if truly the PDP government failed, was it not obvious to all and a reason it was booted out? Why waste precious time harping on the common knowledge APC was brought in to cleanse? Rather it made life more miserable for people and has failed in all departments of its electoral promises.

Of course, Atiku is a politician and his claims must be subjected to intense further interrogation. Nevertheless, when he said he left the party because the APC ‘government had failed and continues to fail the people’, it is the hard truth. However, he might not have told us the entire truth. Atiku is accused of being desperate to be president and, so, leaving APC to pick up PDP’s presidential ticket. That easy? I think not because even though he has not made his next destination known, the PDP has said repeatedly that there would be no automatic ticket for anybody. Moreover, the party already has the likes of populist Sule Lamido in the race.

I think too that if Atiku was that desperate to be president, as many think, he could easily have become one 2011 after ex-president Obasanjo’s first term when the governors offered him the presidency on a platter but he chose rather to support his then boss, a very regrettable decision because Obasanjo latter dealt with him. Anyway, even if Atiku is desperate for presidential ticket, is Buhari and his acolytes any less desperate? Why the clampdown on potential opponents while making spurious statements about level playing ground for all.

Atiku is certainly not a saint and has not made any pretentions to be. Though he has been accused of several misdemeanours, none has been proven and I would not know how he had been able to mask his alleged illicit deeds from prying eyes of potent and virulent political enemies. All I can say is that whatever Atiku decides in few days ahead, he should know that there are intense battles to fight, both with APC and at his new political destination. Assuming he opts for the PDP, the party should learn from its chequered history and not impose candidates on the people, whether Atiku, Lamido or whoever, including its caretaker national chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, who is being accused of presidential ambition.

For us non politician Nigerians, our only stake in all these maneuvers is that the lot of the people is improved; that we will have food on our tables; electricity to power our homes and businesses; quality education and healthcare; jobs for our teeming unemployed youths; security, equity, justice and fairness for all and a restructured Nigeria that guarantees peace and stability. If Atiku assures Nigerians of these, this rolling stone will gather moss eventually.