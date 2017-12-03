The Sun News
Atiku returns to PDP

3rd December 2017

Former Nigeria’s Vice President Atiku Abubakar has announced his defection to the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Atiku who resigned from the APC last week declared that the crisis that led to his exit from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC, had been resolved.

Atiku made his defection to PDP known in a live broadcast on Facebook.

Atiku had, penultimate Friday, announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued to that effect, Atiku Abubakar did not state which party he was heading to.

READ ALSO: Why Buhari couldn’t enter US for 15 years –Atiku

He described the APC as a dying party which had continued to fail the people.

The former vice president said his decision to leave the APC was taken after due consultation with God, his family members and supporters.

His words: “After due consultation with my God, my family, my supporters and the Nigerian people whom I meet in all walks of life, I, Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, hereby tender my resignation from the All Progressives Congress while I take time to ponder my future.”

