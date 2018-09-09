Atiku Abubakar, is currently meeting with leadership of PANDEF, Niger Delta Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, and Middle Belt Forum

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is currently meeting with leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Niger Delta Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, and Middle Belt Forum.

The meeting is taking place at the Abuja home of Ijaw Leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

Those in attendance are leaders of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwosu, Albert Horserall, Air Commodore Dan Sulieman, Yinka Odumakin, Senator Stella Omu, Bassey Ewa-Henshaw, Idongesit Nkanga, Bitrus Pogu, Godknows Igali, among others.

Details later…