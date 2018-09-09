BREAKING: Atiku meets PANDEF, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum— 9th September 2018
Atiku Abubakar, is currently meeting with leadership of PANDEF, Niger Delta Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, and Middle Belt Forum
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is currently meeting with leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Niger Delta Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, and Middle Belt Forum.
READ ALSO: Presidency, Atiku fight
The meeting is taking place at the Abuja home of Ijaw Leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.
Those in attendance are leaders of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwosu, Albert Horserall, Air Commodore Dan Sulieman, Yinka Odumakin, Senator Stella Omu, Bassey Ewa-Henshaw, Idongesit Nkanga, Bitrus Pogu, Godknows Igali, among others.
Details later…
