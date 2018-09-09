– The Sun News
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar - PANDEF

BREAKING: Atiku meets PANDEF, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum

— 9th September 2018

Atiku Abubakar, is currently meeting with leadership of PANDEF, Niger Delta Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, and Middle Belt Forum

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is currently meeting with leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Niger Delta Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, and Middle Belt Forum.

READ ALSO: Presidency, Atiku fight

The meeting is taking place at the Abuja home of Ijaw Leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

Those in attendance are leaders of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwosu, Albert Horserall, Air Commodore Dan Sulieman, Yinka Odumakin, Senator Stella Omu, Bassey Ewa-Henshaw, Idongesit Nkanga, Bitrus Pogu, Godknows Igali, among others.

Details later…

